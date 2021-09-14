Apple iPhone 13 Mini: Everything you need to know about Apple’s latest #smol smartphone

It’s our favorite time of the year, yet again! The iPhone 13 Mini is the latest compact flagship from Apple. It was released alongside the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Apple has also announced the Apple Watch Series 7 during the California streaming event.

The iPhone 13 Mini is a highly capable device, despite its miniature form factor, in a world of increasingly large smartphone screens. Apple introduced the first iPhone Mini last year, as part of the iPhone 12 lineup. Considering its popularity and affordability, we’re not surprised Apple has decided to release yet another Mini model. In spite of the similar overall size of the device, the iPhone 13 Mini comes loaded with new capabilities.

Here’s everything you need to know about the iPhone 13 Mini, from specifications to features, pricing, availability, and others.

Navigate this page:

Pricing and Availability

The iPhone 13 Mini is priced as follows:

Device USA Canada Europe UK India UAE iPhone 13 Mini 128GB $699 $949 809 € £679 ₹69900 AED 2,999 iPhone 13 Mini 256GB $799 $1089 929 € £779 ₹79900 AED 3,419 iPhone 13 Mini 512GB $999 $1359 1159 € £979 ₹99900 AED 4,269

You can check out our Best iPhone 13 Mini deals article to get yourself the best offer on the small iPhone.

Specifications

Specifications iPhone 13 Mini Build Ceramic Shield front

Glass back

Aluminum body Dimensions & Weight 141 grams

131.5 x 64.2 x 7.65 mm Display 5.4″ all-screen OLED display

Super Retina XDR display

True Tone

Haptic Touch SoC A15 Bionic Chip RAM & Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Battery & Charging MagSafe charging up to 15W

Qi charging up to 7.5W Security Face ID Rear Camera(s) Dual 12MP camera system

Wide: ƒ/1.6 aperture

Ultra Wide: ƒ/2.4 aperture and 120° field of view Front Camera(s) TrueDepth 12MP camera

ƒ/2.2 aperture Port(s) Lightning Audio Dolby Atmos

Spatial Audio

Lossless playback Connectivity WiFi 6

5G

NFC

GPS

U1 Ultra Wideband chip Software iOS 15 Other Features Siri voice assistant

Apple Pay

eSIM support

MagSafe compatibility

IP68 resistance Colors Product Red

Starlight

Midnight

Blue

Pink

Colors

This gorgeous little iPhone comes in five different color options:

Product Red

Starlight

Midnight

Blue

Pink

While some of the colors may look familiar from previous iPhone models, Apple has chosen fresh names for some of its old finishes. Starlight and Midnight, for example, are just white and black respectively.

Design

The iPhone 13 Mini comes with a mostly unchanged design when it comes to the front. It still has the same edge-to-edge display, topped by a notch. The notch — which has a smaller size than before — houses the TrueDepth Camera system, light and proximity sensors, an earpiece, and a microphone.

The back of the phone also features the same design as last year’s iPhone 12 Mini, except for the camera placements. It has a glass back that sits on an aluminum casing. The two cameras are placed diagonally rather than vertically, which makes it easier to distinguish between the newer Mini and the older one.

The bottom still includes a Lightning port for charging and AUX. It’s placed in the middle, between the speaker and microphone holes. On the right, the side button remains as is, used for Siri and powering on your device. And on the left, the volume buttons and silent mode switch remain the same as well.

Display

The latest addition to the Mini family has a 5.4″ (diagonally) OLED screen. It’s an edge-to-edge design with a smaller notch on top. This Super Retina XDR display has a 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution. It supports Wide Color (P3), Haptic Touch, and True Tone. Haptic Touch is 3D’s replacement. It’s basically holding down on the screen to bring up additional menus or options. True Tone changes the screen colors to a warmer shade depending on the surrounding lighting.

SoC, RAM, and Storage

The new iPhone 13 Mini is supercharged by Apple’s own A15 Bionic Chip, an upgrade from last year’s A14. While RAM information is still unavailable, we know that the storage options are 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Apple has finally ditched the controversial 64GB variant, now that iPhones take even better quality photos and videos. 64GB is simply no longer enough for a significant portion of users, especially now that Apple Music and other streaming services support lossless and high-res lossless audio formats.

Camera and Camera Features

Front Camera

The front camera on the iPhone 13 Mini is still the TrueDepth Camera. It uses a dot projector and an infrared scanner to 3D map faces. This is used for both Face ID and Portrait Mode photo effects. Portrait Mode effects include Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, and High‑Key Light Mono.

The front camera also supports:

Night mode

Deep Fusion

Smart HDR 4

Photographic Styles

Cinematic mode for recording videos with shallow depth of field (1080p at 30 fps)

HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 4K at 60 fps

4K video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps

1080p HD video recording at 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps

Slo-mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps

Time‑lapse video with stabilization

Night mode Time-lapse

Cinematic video stabilization (4K, 1080p, and 720p)

QuickTake video

Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos

Lens correction

Retina Flash

Auto image stabilization

Burst mode

Rear Cameras

The back camera placement on this model has changed this year. Apple has placed the back cameras in a diagonal manner, replacing the vertical setup of older models. They also support the same Portrait Mode effects as those of the front camera.

The rear cameras also support:

2x optical zoom out

Digital zoom up to 5x

Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control

Portrait Lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High‑Key Mono)

Sensor‑shift optical image stabilization (Wide)

Seven‑element lens (Wide); five‑element lens (Ultra Wide)

True Tone flash with Slow Sync

Panorama (up to 63MP)

Sapphire crystal lens cover

100% Focus Pixels (Wide)

Night mode

Deep Fusion

Smart HDR 4

Photographic Styles

Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos

Lens correction (Ultra Wide)

Advanced red‑eye correction

Auto image stabilization

Burst mode

Video recording:

Cinematic mode for recording videos with shallow depth of field (1080p at 30 fps)

HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 4K at 60 fps

4K video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps

1080p HD video recording at 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps

720p HD video recording at 30 fps

Sensor-shift optical image stabilization for video (Wide)

2x optical zoom out

Digital zoom up to 3x

Audio zoom

True Tone flash

QuickTake video

Slo‑mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps

Time‑lapse video with stabilization

Night mode Time-lapse

Cinematic video stabilization (4K, 1080p, and 720p)

Continuous autofocus video

Take 8MP still photos while recording 4K video

Playback zoom

Video formats recorded: HEVC and H.264

Stereo recording

Battery & Charging

The latest Mini iPhone can play up to 17 hours of video on a single charge, or stream online video for up to 13 hours. The bigger battery in this device can alternatively play 55 hours of audio without needing to plug it in.

It supports charging through:

MagSafe wireless charging up to 15W

Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W

Charging via USB to computer system or power adapter

Fast-charge capable: Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with 20W adapter or higher

5G & Connectivity

The iPhone 13 Mini supports 5G, Gigabit LTE, and WiFi 6. It also supports NFC tag reading and writing, in addition to Express Cards with Power Reserve. For spatial awareness, this device uses the U1 Ultra Wideband chip. Spatial awareness allows U1-equipped devices to sense their surrounding environments, relative to other devices with this chip.

Security & Extras

The iPhone remains protected by Face ID. It uses the front TrueDepth Camera, dot projector, and infrared scanner to build a 3D model of a user’s face. It also works in pitch black environments, after the initial setup is done in a lit place. While it was rumored that the iPhone 13 lineup would bring back Touch ID, through an under-the-display scanner, this turned out to be false. Apple has decided to shrink the notch instead by placing the earpiece on the top edge of the phone, rather than in the actual notch.

Face ID can be used for unlocking your phone and authenticating purchases. In times of COVID-19, Apple has given Apple Watch users the choice to unlock their Face ID iPhone through their watches, when masked.

Software

iPhone 13 Mini runs iOS 15 out of the box. It will receive at least five years of full version updates, in addition to a couple of extra years of security patches, based on Apple’s history.

iOS 15 brings significant improvements to the iPhone. It adds FaceTime link-sharing, SharePlay for enjoying media with friends, a redesigned Safari, offline Siri for basic functionalities, an overhauled notifications system, and much more.

What are your thoughts on the iPhone 13 Mini? Let us know in the comments below!