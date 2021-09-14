Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max: Everything you need to know about the big iPhone!

Apple has just announced the brand new iPhone 13 series of devices comprising the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The iPhone 13 series is also accompanied by the Apple Watch 7. Just as we’ve come to expect from Apple over the years, the iPhone 13 series brings some minor improvements over the iPhone 12 series. A smaller notch, bigger camera sensors, smoother display, and some under-the-hood improvements. The Pro variants are the ones that have received notable upgrades, so let’s take a look at the iPhone 13 Pro Max and see what’s new.

Here’s a comprehensive guide to everything you need to know about the iPhone 13 Pro Max. From specifications and new features to case suggestions and FAQs, you’ll find everything here. If you’re looking for something specific, feel free to navigate to the relevant section using the index below.

iPhone 13 Pro Max: Price and Availability

The iPhone 13 Pro Max has been launched in various regions across the world with availability depending on where you’re located. In the US and several other countries, the iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available for pre-order from 17th September and will be available to buy on 24th September. The pricing goes as follows.

Sl. No. Device USA UK EU UAE/Dubai India 1 iPhone 13 Pro Max — 128GB $1,099 £1,049 €1,149 AED 4,699 ₹1,29,900 2 iPhone 13 Pro Max — 256GB $1,199 £1,149 €1,269 AED 5,199 ₹1,39,900 3 iPhone 13 Pro Max — 512GB $1,399 £1,349 €1,499 AED 5,969 ₹1,59,900 4 iPhone 13 Pro Max — 1TB $1,599 £1,549 €1,729 AED 6,819 ₹1,79,900

iPhone 13 Pro Max: Colors

Unlike the standard iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini that’s available in five glossy and fun color options, the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a matte-textured back and comes in four different color options — Graphite, Gold, Silver, and Pacific Blue. The colors are slightly muted compared to the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini to give it a more sober look. The stainless steel frame however, is glossy and color-matched to the back of the phone.

iPhone 13 Pro Max: Specifications

Specification iPhone 13 Pro Max Build Stainless steel frame

Ceramic shield display

Glass back Dimensions & Weight 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.65 mm

240g Display 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED

120Hz refresh rate

HDR10

1284 x 2778 pixels

19.5:9 aspect ratio

True-tone SoC Apple A15 Bionic RAM & Storage 6GB RAM

128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB storage Battery & Charging 4,352mAh

20W fast charging

15W wireless charging via MagSafe Security Face ID Rear Cameras 12MP Primary, f/1.5, OIS

12MP ultra-wide, f/1.8

12MP telephoto, OIS, 3X zoom

LiDAR scanner Front Camera 12MP f/2.2 Ports Lightning port Audio Stereo Speakers Connectivity 5G (sub-6GHz and mmWave)

UWB

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS

NFC Software iOS 15 Other Features IP68

Apple Pay

eSIM support

Compatible with MagSafe accessories

Design

Apple gave the iPhone 12 series a design overhaul with squared-off edges similar to the iPhone 5. The iPhone 13 series retains the same design language without any major changes. The iPhone 13 Pro Max has a stainless steel frame with a glossy exterior. The frame is color-matched to the back of the phone depending on what color you choose. The bottom of the phone houses the lightning port which unfortunately still hasn’t been replaced by USB-C. The primary speaker grille and microphone flank the charging port.

On the right, we have what Apple refers to as the ‘side button’ which activates Siri upon a long-press and can also be used to power the device on and off. The left side of the frame houses the SIM tray along with the volume rockers and a mute switch.

As mentioned earlier, the back of the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a matte texture with the camera module surrounded by glossy glass. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is slightly thicker than its predecessor thanks to a slightly larger battery, and probably to accommodate the new Pro-motion 120Hz display. The iPhone 13 Pro Max has a large camera module to accommodate the bigger sensors, just like last year’s iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The squared edges had mixed reactions last year with regards to ergonomics. While some people like the design and said it made the phone easier to grip, some consumers weren’t too happy with the new design since it didn’t fit too well in the hand. The iPhone 11 and previous iPhone devices had curved edges that would feel natural to hold in the hand. The iPhone 13 Pro Max retains the flat edges and is slightly heavier and thicker than the iPhone 12 Pro Max. So it would be interesting to see how it feels in the hand. The iPhone 12 Pro Max wasn’t the most ergonomic phone and going by the dimensions, it seems like it’s only got worse with the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Display

This is the department where the iPhone 13 Pro Max gets the biggest improvement compared to its predecessors. After years of Android phones having high refresh rate displays, Apple has finally joined the club with the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The iPad Pro has had a Pro-motion display for a while now and it’s finally made its way to the iPhone 13 series, albeit only on the Pro models.

The 6.7 inch display on the iPhone 13 Pro Max is now an LTPO panel that can achieve refresh rates from 10Hz up to 120Hz. This is similar to the implementation we’ve seen on some Samsung devices like the Galaxy S21 Ultra or even the new Galaxy Z Fold 3. The display is an OLED panel that looks vibrant and comes with Apple’s True-tone technology. You can view HDR content on the display with the peak brightness going all the way up to 1,200 nits.

Another big change in terms of the display on the iPhone 13 Pro Max is the shrinking of the notch. Apple introduced a full-screen display with a notch in 2017 with the iPhone X. Since then, the notch has remained on all the new iPhone devices while the competition has moved to punch-hole cutouts and even under-display cameras. While that’s rumored to come to the iPhone 14 next year, Apple has shrunk the notch slightly on the iPhone 13 series.

The earpiece now sits at the top of the display which has allowed Apple to reduce the size of the notch compared to previous-gen iPhone devices. It’s still there and quite prominent though, which is a letdown given how far other OEMs have progressed in terms of display technology. We’re glad to see a 120Hz display though — something every smartphone enthusiast was asking for and Apple finally listened.

The OLED displays on previous iPhone devices were one of the most color-accurate and pleasing to look at panels out there and with the addition of a high refresh rate panel, the iPhone 13 Pro Max now has one of the best displays on any phone especially to consume or even make content. The display edges remain flat like last year’s iPhone devices.

SoC, RAM, and Storage

Every year, Apple gives the iPhone an internal refresh with its latest mobile platform and this year is no different. The iPhone 13 Pro Max gets Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset based on the 5nm manufacturing process. Going by the history of Apple’s chips, the A15 Bionic is one of the most powerful smartphone chipsets that can run anything you throw at it. Be it the heaviest of games or rendering 4K videos, the iPhone 13 Pro Max can do it all without breaking a sweat, thanks to the A15 chipset.

It’s not just about the raw performance of the chipset. Apple’s software is very well optimized to run with the onboard hardware since Apple makes both the elements. This allows for a seamless and streamlined experience while using the device. The A15 Bionic is based on the same 5nm architecture as last year’s A14 Bionic, but brings some notable improvements in terms of battery efficiency. The A14 Bionic was already a performance powerhouse and the A15 Bionic only builds on it and further strengthens the lead.

Apple never discloses the capacity of RAM on a new iPhone explicitly and hasn’t done so this time too. However, just like the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the iPhone 13 Pro Max also has 6GB of RAM, 2GB more than the standard iPhone 13 model. As for storage, the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts with 128GB as the base variant, with 256GB and 512GB options following it. For the first time, we now have a 1TB storage option for the iPhone 13 Pro Max. If you shoot a lot of 4K 60fps video on your iPhone and use it as your main media machine, you’ll certainly appreciate the extra storage.

Camera and Camera Features

Until last year, the standard and Max variants of the iPhone didn’t have a lot of differences, other than the obviously larger display and higher capacity battery. That however changed with the iPhone 12 Pro Max last year. The 12 Pro Max had a larger primary sensor that let in more light along with sensor-shift image stabilization, similar to IBIS that’s found on mirrorless cameras.

Along with improvements to the primary camera, the iPhone 12 Pro Max also had a better telephoto lens that let in more light, as well as a larger 2.5X magnification instead of 2X on the standard Pro. This time, Apple has brought those same camera improvements to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The iPhone 13 Pro Max has a larger primary sensor with f/1.5 aperture which helps with low-light photography, and also gets a better telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom. The primary lens also has sensor-shift stabilization just like the 12 Pro Max.

The ultra-wide camera on the iPhone 13 Pro Max has improved the most with a wider f/1.8 aperture and autofocus. This will improve the low-light capabilities of the ultra-wide camera. There’s a 12MP front-facing selfie camera. All the cameras have night mode. Apple’s Smart HDR algorithms are present to optimize the photos clicked from the cameras on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The three cameras on the rear are accompanied by a LiDAR sensor that’s used for depth information while clicking portrait shots, especially in low light.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max can shoot cinema-grade videos which can shift focus based on the elements present in the frame. Apple is calling this Cinematic Mode. All four cameras on the iPhone 13 Pro Max can shoot videos up to 4K at 60fps. The iPhone has been one of the best devices to shoot videos with and it’s only got better this year. Apple introduced ProRAW last year with the Pro series and the iPhone 13 Pro Max also has the feature. Deep Fusion and the ability to shoot HDR videos are also present. The ultra-wide camera on the iPhone 13 Pro Max can now also shoot macro shots.

The iPhone 12 series already had one of the best cameras out there and with the improvements on the iPhone 13 Pro Max, it’s only got better. With the Pixel 6 series right around the corner, it would be interesting to see how the two phones compare in terms of cameras.

Battery and Charging

The iPhone 13 Pro Max has got a slight bump in battery capacity compared to last year. That, when coupled with a chip that has improved efficiency, should ideally result in better battery life. However, it’s important to note the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a 120Hz display which will impact the battery life. Apple claims that the 4,352mAh battery will last up to 2.5 hours more than the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The battery life will also depend on your usage patterns and the duration for which the display stays at 120Hz throughout the day. If you’re going to play games that support the high refresh rate or constantly scroll on social media, the display will run at 120Hz for the majority of the time which may result in quick depletion of the battery. The iPhone 12 Pro Max had excellent battery life and was among the best flagships in terms of battery. We expect the iPhone 13 Pro Max to retain the crown in this department.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max has the same 20W fast-charging tech from last year which can charge your iPhone up to 50% in 30 minutes. However, the charger is not included in the box and will have to be bought separately. Apple introduced MagSafe charging with the iPhone 12 series and it’s made its way to the iPhone 13 series as well. There are no new improvements in terms of charging speeds with MagSafe and it’s still capped at the same 15W output as last year. MagSafe can be used to attach other accessories too.

5G and Connectivity

Apple brought 5G capabilities to the iPhone last year with the iPhone 12 series. Of course, the iPhone 13 Pro Max also has 5G connectivity and is truly a global phone when it comes to network and bands support. The iPhone 13 Pro Max has support for all the relevant 5G bands from across the globe so you don’t have to worry about compatibility. You get support for both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max has a single physical SIM slot along with support for a secondary eSIM. In China and Hong Kong, the iPhone 13 Pro Max will have physical dual-SIM slots. You get Wi-Fi 6 support on the 13 Pro Max along with Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC. Apple Pay is present and so is the U1 chip for UWB connectivity. Accessories like the AirTag will be able to communicate with the iPhone 13 Pro Max to allow for precision finding.

Software

The iPhone 13 Pro Max runs iOS 15 out of the box, which is Apple’s latest smartphone OS. iOS 15 brings some useful new features with it and improves the overall usability of the device. For starters, you can now make FaceTime calls with your buddies who use an Android device, share your screen and watch movies and shows with your friends via FaceTime, use different microphone modes to either silence or amplify sounds in the background, and improved ways to view shared content.

iOS 15 also improves the way your notifications are displayed by stacking them into groups based on the apps sending them. Apple has also introduced various focus modes to help you keep distractions at bay throughout the day. The camera app is also new with support for Live Text which can copy text from your photos, and you can even drag and drop the copied text to the Notes app or any other app across iOS 15. There have been several improvements made to Siri, Safari, Weather, and Spotlight Search too. You can also view privacy reports on iOS 15 that tell you which app had access to what information on your phone.

iOS 15 brings some nice software features, but it’s still missing some features we would love to see being added.

Security and Extras

Apple ditched TouchID on the iPhone in favor of Face ID and that’s what you get on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. There were rumors about an in-display fingerprint scanner coming to the iPhone 13 series but that unfortunately turned out to be false. The Face ID sensors reside in the notch above the display which is thankfully smaller this time around. The notch houses the IR camera and the dot projector, which work in tandem to produce a 3D model of your face, which is then scanned to unlock your phone.

Face ID can be used to unlock the phone as well as authorize purchases. Given the present situation where wearing a mask is compulsory in a lot of places across the world, bringing back Touch ID would have made a lot of sense, but Apple has stuck with Face ID as the only biometric authentication on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. With the iPhone 14 Pro supposedly getting a full-screen display with a hole-punch next year, let’s hope Apple brings back Touch ID and puts the scanner below the display.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance so you can take it in the pool for underwater selfies. The display is covered with what Apple refers to as Ceramic Shield, which adds a layer of protection that’s supposedly stronger than Corning’s Gorilla Glass.

Official Cases and Accessories

Every year, the iPhone launch is accompanied by some official accessories for the iPhone. This time too, Apple has launched official cases and covers for the iPhone 13 Pro Max with support for MagSafe charging and accessories. You can buy any of the cases or accessories along with your iPhone 13 Pro Max to either protect it or improve its functionality. Some accessories like the charger are vital in case you don’t have an existing charging brick that has a USB-C port.

Our Recommendations and Suggested Readings

While this page should give you an extensive idea about the iPhone 13 Pro Max and all its new features, there will be certain specific topics you may be interested in, like how the phone compares to another phone in this price range, or how the iPhone 13 Pro Max fares compared to its predecessor, etc.

While we work on our review of the iPhone 13 Pro Max, we suggest you take a look at some of the other articles around the device that will help you make a wise decision.

We’ll add more articles to this section once we have the devices in hand, and compare them to other popular devices. If you’re looking for the best cases, screen protectors, and other third-party accessories, you’ll find them linked in the FAQ section below.

That’s pretty much everything you need to know about Apple’s new iPhone 13 Pro Max. The iPhone 13 Pro Max brings some much-needed improvements that make it more competitive against modern-day flagship smartphones. The 120Hz display is a welcome addition along with the smaller notch. While we would have loved to see a hole-punch display, a smaller notch isn’t too bad considering we’re rumored to get a full-screen display next year.

The cameras have also got better this time with bigger sensors and better stabilization. The bigger battery should also help with managing the 120Hz display and ensuring the phone lasts a complete day on a full charge. Apart from these improvements, the rest of the package remains identical to last year’s iPhone. Another notable improvement is the base storage on the standard iPhone 13 has been bumped up to 128GB instead of 64GB, and the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are now available as a 1TB option.

Lastly, Apple has stuck to the base price of $1,099 for the iPhone 13 Pro Max which is the same as last year. The new improvements make the iPhone 13 Pro Max an enticing deal, especially at the same asking price. However, the recent iPhone 14 leaks might end up spoiling Apple’s party since next year’s iPhone is shaping up to bring some radical changes and improvements. It’s still too early to say anything about the iPhone 14 though, especially since all the information right now is just based on speculation.

What do you think about the iPhone 13 Pro Max? Are you planning to pick one up? Are you glad that Apple finally included some modern features on the iPhone? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!