iPhone 13 Pro’s upgraded ultra wide-angle camera may support autofocus

The iPhone 13 series will likely launch in September later this year, so long as the global chip shortage doesn’t get in the way. While there hasn’t been a single major leak extensively detailing every aspect of the new iPhone, we’ve gotten bits and pieces thanks to reputable leakers. One of the most reputable sources of information on Apple products is TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has revealed new information about the upcoming iPhone 13 Pro model.

In his latest note to investors obtained by MacRumors, Ming-Chi Kuo apparently reports that the iPhone 13 Pro will have an upgraded ultra wide-angle camera with an autofocus lens. The current ultra wide-angle camera on the iPhone 12 models has a fixed focal length.

Kuo has previously mentioned that the iPhone 13 series will have improved cameras in low-light and in other ways too. Adding auto-focus to the iPhone 13 Pro’s ultra wide-angle camera will also help it to take sharper and clearer images, as it can actually focus on a specific object no matter its distance. Of note is that this is a feature that is currently present on many flagship Android smartphones, and that an autofocus lens apparently won’t be added to the ultra wide-angle cameras of non-Pro models in the iPhone 13 series.

To look to the future, Kuo says that all four of the iPhone 14 devices will have autofocus support on their ultra wide-angle cameras. Recent leaks have also suggested that the entire iPhone 13 lineup will feature sensor-shift stabilization, which debuted with the iPhone 12 Pro Max last year. There were rumors months ago that an upgraded ultra wide-angle camera would come to all iPhone 13 devices, though Kuo at the time contradicted that report as well. Given how secretive Apple is, it’s hard to say exactly what will happen, but it’s likely that at least some of the iPhone 13 series will have an ultra wide-angle camera with auto-focus.