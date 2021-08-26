The iPhone 13 series may be available to pre-order from 17 September

Apple’s annual iPhone launch event traditionally takes place in September every year. Last year, though, the launch was delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which lead to a delay in production. The iPhone 12 series was announced in October with two of the models — the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max — going on sale only a month later in November. This time around, it seems like Apple has got its original schedule back in place for the iPhone 13 launch, or at least that’s what the rumors indicate.

According to the Chinese e-commerce website IT Home (via FrontPageTech), the new iPhone 13 series will be unveiled at an event that is going to take place on 14 September with pre-orders going live on 17 September. Jon Prosser from FrontPageTech also confirms that the dates are in line with the information he has received from his sources. With pre-orders going live on 17 September, the iPhone 13 series is expected to go on sale starting 24 September.

The iPhone 13 series will consist of 4 phones this year as well — the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Unlike last year, where the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro were available soon after the announcement but the iPhone 12 mini and 12 Pro Max were delayed by a month, all four phones are expected to be available for pre-order on 17 September this year.

Weibo account @PandalsBald posted a screenshot of a retail listing of all four iPhone models with pre-orders starting 17 September. At the moment, we can’t confirm the legitimacy of this screenshot, so you should take this information with a grain of salt.

Are you excited about the iPhone 13 series? Let us know if you’re waiting to pick up one of the models in the comments section below.