Apple might bless iPhone 14 users with 6GB of RAM

Apple is notorious for using outdated tech on some of its products. The company tends to take its time when bringing major changes — introducing them gradually throughout the years. This is both a good and a bad thing. Users don’t necessarily feel lost or get the urge to upgrade annually. But they also don’t get their hands on the latest technologies that other companies are utilizing in their products. Apple is sometimes criticized for not including as much RAM on its smartphones as Android manufacturers do. It’s true — the Cupertino tech giant indeed doesn’t include much RAM on iPhones. However, many critics fail to mention that iOS isn’t as memory-hungry as Android OS is. In fact, the iPhone is a solid competitor when it comes to mobile performance. Nonetheless, Apple could finally be giving its phone users a RAM bump — through the iPhone 14 lineup.

A new report by TrendForce reveals that Apple could be going for 6GB of RAM across the entire iPhone 14 series. For reference, the regular iPhone 13 models pack 4GB (LPDDR4X), while the 6GB (LPDDR4X) is currently exclusive to iPhone 13 Pro models. If the report is in fact accurate, all iPhone 14 models will feature the increased memory. It’s worth pointing out, though, that the upcoming Pro models could get a more power efficient type of RAM (LPDDR5) than regular iPhone 14 variants — which will stick to LPDDR4X.

With the regular iPhone 14 models rumored to include the iPhone 13’s A15 Bionic chip, an increase in memory is definitely a welcome change. Ultimately, the leaks reveal that most (if not all) of the major changes are going to be exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro. In this case, the regular iPhone 14 is shaping up to be an iPhone 13S.

Do you plan on buying an iPhone 14 model? If so, which? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: TrendForce

Via: MacRumors