iPhone 14 Action Mode is making a play to replace your GoPro

The iPhone 14 has been officially revealed and while it looks pretty familiar on the outside, it looks like there’s a decent amount going on under the hood. One of the more interesting new features announced is Action Mode. Available on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus as well as the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Action Mode has one clear mission: To replace your GoPro (other action cameras are available).

It’s essentially a super-enhanced stabilization mode that will allow you to use your iPhone for the type of activity you would normally strap on a GoPro for. The advanced stabilization uses the entire sensor to help deliver its effect. You also get Dolby Vision and HDR for awesome-looking video of your outdoor activities.

Of course, the iPhone 14 is a little less convenient than a small camera, but it’s also one less device you potentially have to buy.

