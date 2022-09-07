Here’s how you can get the new iPhone 14 on AT&T

If you’re looking to pick up the newly-announced iPhone 14 series on AT&T in the U.S., the carrier has already announced the best ways for you to get it through its various channels. If you’re unfamiliar with the new iPhone 14 series, there are essentially two sets of devices. There’s the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus, packing the A15 bionic, new cameras, and more. If you want a little more “oomph”, though, then there’s the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, bringing a smarter notch, an always-on display, and even more on top of that. You can already get ready to get the devices through AT&T now, too.

First and foremost, you can get all but the Pro Max variant for free when trading in an eligible device while on a qualifying installment and a qualifying Unlimited plan. The cheapest you can get the Pro Max for is $99 under the same conditions, which is still $1000 off. If you don’t want one of the new iPhones though and feel like you want to pick up an older one, then AT&T also has the following deals, too.

iPhone 13 Pro – $15/mo., no trade-in required

iPhone SE 3rd Gen – $5/mo., no trade-in required

iPhone 12 mini – 50% off

iPhone 13 – $15/mo., no trade-in required

AT&T says that pre-orders for all devices will start from September 9th, and most will be available in-store and online on September 16th with the iPhone 14 Plus coming in October. You can purchase it through live shopping assistants, AT&T Right to You’s delivery service, or the myAT&T app. You’ll also be able to purchase the iPhone 14 series online and in-store at Cricket Wireless. Pricing and availability at Cricket Wireless will be announced at a later date.

The phones aren’t up yet on AT&T’s website, but we’ll be sure to update this article with a link to these trade-in deals as soon as they’re up.