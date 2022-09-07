PSA: The unlocked iPhone 14 remains $30 costlier than carrier versions

If you’re thinking of buying the iPhone 14, then we have some news that might help you save some money; or cost you more than you anticipated, depending on how you planned it. Unlocked “connect to any carrier later” models of the iPhone 14 series are $30 costlier at the Apple Store than buying one with connectivity through a carrier.

We did some math for you and if buying a base model iPhone 14 with 128GB of storage, your total without a carrier comes up to $829. With a carrier, that’s down to the price of $800. In the case of the iPhone 13 Plus, meanwhile, a starting 128GB model will be $929 without a carrier, and $900 with a carrier. For those who like the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max series, this change in price does not apply, and the final cost for you is the same without choosing one of the carriers (AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, or Verizon) across both models.

Per the iPhone 14 retail listing seen above, Apple is calling this a “connectivity discount” that will make it easier to set up your carrier, number, and rate plan. Don’t let it fool you though as you’ll want to keep in mind that these new iPhones have eSim-only in the US, which Apple says will allow you to activate or transfer service from your carrier without a physical nano-SIM. Also, when you purchase an iPhone at the Apple Store, you’ll receive an unlocked model that you can use with any carrier, so you might want to pick one for your carrier, anyway just to get the discount. Just one exception applies, if you purchase an iPhone through AT&T Installment Plans, you will receive a locked model.

Of course, there are other ways to get the iPhone 14 series for much cheaper. You can check out deals through carriers like T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon. These carriers might offer trade-in deals or deals where you can get the new iPhones for cheaper with new lines.

Source: Apple