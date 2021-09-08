Apple iPhone 14 leaks a week before the iPhone 13 event

We’re only six days away from the iPhone 13 Special Event, and renders of 2022’s iPhone 14 have already leaked! An unexpected — but welcome to some — tweet by reliable leaker Jon Prosser stated: “in 20 minutes, you will see iPhone 14”. And he, in fact, delivered twenty minutes later.

Following his attention-grabbing tweet, Jon posted a video on his FRONT PAGE TECH YouTube channel. The video revealed 3D renders of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, showing radical changes to the iPhone design. Prosser claims that the new iPhones will feature a titanium build with a flat back. The infamous “camera bump” could finally be going away with next year’s models.

He also shares that Apple is replacing the front notch with a hole-punch camera. Jon states that it’s safe to assume that Face ID will still exist. The extra sensors will presumably be working from under the display.

Another notable design change is the volume buttons. Apple is allegedly switching back to rounded ones. The combination of that and the flat glass back that sits on top of the antenna bands will certainly be bringing back iPhone 4 nostalgia.

It’s worth noting that the colors in the renders are not necessarily the actual ones of the final product. Prosser has stated that only the external hardware build and design have leaked, with no word on finish options or internals. He is pretty confident that these renders are final and will make it to the production phase next year, though.

And lastly, Apple will continue to use the lightning port for yet another year — unfortunately. While previous rumors have hinted that Apple could be switching to USB-Type C or going completely port-less, it seems that this change won’t be happening anytime soon.

You can check out the iPhone 14 renders in 3D using the AR viewer here. Will you still be buying the iPhone 13 — assuming you’ve had your eyes on it — or will you be waiting an extra year to get the redesigned iPhone 14? Let us know in the comments section below!