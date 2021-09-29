iPhone 14 lineup might feature an additional “Max” variant instead of the “Mini”

Apple revealed the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max during its California Streaming virtual event earlier this month. Soon after, we saw reports suggesting that Apple was planning to drop the Mini variant next year, making the iPhone 13 Mini the last Mini iPhone. This led us to believe that Apple might only launch three iPhone 14 models, but a new leak suggests that the company will replace the Mini with a new “Max” variant.

Hands on with the Apple iPhone 13 & 13 Mini: Not as pro, but still great value

In a recent video, Jon Prosser from the FRONT PAGE TECH YouTube channel claims that there will be two 6.1″ iPhone models next year, the iPhone 14 and an all-new iPhone 14 Max, along with two 6.7″ models — the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo have also corroborated this leak.

While the three have a decent track record, we recommend taking this new info with a grain of salt. That’s because they recently shared inaccurate information about the Apple Watch Series 7 redesign. It’s also worth mentioning that it’s a bit too early for Apple to have finalized all details, so the company could change its plans regarding another “Max” iPhone in the coming months.

Apple will unveil the iPhone 14 lineup in a year, and recent rumors suggest that it will feature several significant design changes, unlike this year’s models. It’s speculated that the company will finally drop the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro models in favor of a hole-punch camera.

Hands on with the Apple iPhone 13 Pro & 13 Pro Max: Cinematic mode is a game changer

Did you buy an iPhone 13 model, or are you waiting for Apple to offer more significant improvements in next year’s lineup? What’s your take on Apple potentially replacing the Mini model with an iPhone 14 Max? Let us know in the comments section below.