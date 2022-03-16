iPhone 14 Pro CAD renders showcase its unique dual hole-punch cutouts

Apple might finally be ready to ditch the dreaded notch this year. As per recent reports, the company is planning to replace the notch on the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with a unique hole+pill cutout solution. A new set of CAD renders of the iPhone 14 Pro confirm this new design approach and share some additional details about the device.

The following iPhone 14 Pro CAD renders (via 91mobiles) suggest that the device will feature two cutouts for the front-facing sensors right underneath the earpiece. It will have a pill-shaped cutout on the left and a circular cutout on the right, which will likely house all the Face ID sensors and the selfie shooter. Note that the orientation of these cutouts doesn’t match the image that DSCC’s Ross Young shared earlier this year. But that’s probably because the previous image showed the underside of the display.

Furthermore, the iPhone 14 Pro renders reveal that the device will have symmetrical bezels around the display, an earpiece at the top, volume buttons on the left edge, and the power button on the right. Its SIM slot and alert slider will sandwich the volume rocker on the left edge. Over on the back, the device will have a square camera island with three sensors, an LED flash, a microphone, and a LIDAR sensor. Lastly, the bottom edge will house the main speaker grille, primary microphone, and a lightning port.

91mobile‘s sources also claim that the iPhone 14 Pro will pack the same 6.1-inch display as its predecessor. However, they don’t shed more light on its specifications. We expect to learn more about the device in the coming months, and we’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we have more details.

What do you think of Apple’s new dual hole-punch solution? Do you think it’s better than a large notch? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: 91mobiles