Apple to address iPhone 14 Pro camera rattling issue by next week

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users are currently experiencing an unusual bug. As per recent reports, the bug makes the rear-facing camera shake and rattle when used in third-party apps like Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok. However, it doesn’t affect the stock camera app on the devices. Apple seems to have identified the root cause behind this issue, and it now plans to release a fix in a week.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is already working on a software update to address the camera issue on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The company reportedly plans to roll it out by next week.

In case you missed it, several iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro users recently took to social media to highlight a bug affecting the rear-facing camera on the devices. The bug allegedly causes the optical image stabilization (OIS) hardware to malfunction when used in third-party apps, making the camera rattle uncontrollably. The issue doesn’t seem to affect the regular iPhone 14 or the iPhone 14 Plus.

So uh, we’re having some issues with the 14 Pro Max camera pic.twitter.com/7HH1wLFjdF — Luke Miani (@LukeMiani) September 16, 2022

If you’re facing this issue on your iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max, we recommend waiting for Apple to release the software fix before using the camera in a third-party app. Since the bug causes a mechanical part to malfunction, it could damage the rear-facing camera. You can, however, continue to use the stock camera app on your device to click photos or capture videos and share them on the affected social media apps without any issues.

Apple is yet to reveal information about the root cause behind the issue. We expect the company to share more details when it starts rolling out the bug fix update.

Source: Bloomberg