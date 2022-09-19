The iPhone 14 Pro camera is shaking and screaming when used in some apps

The Cupertino firm revealed the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max during its Far Out event. These highest-end 2022 Apple phones come packed with notable changes. These include the retirement of the classic notch in favor of the Dynamic Island. That’s in addition to Always-On Display (AOD) support and camera upgrades. In the rear department, the main Wide sensor received a significant resolution bump, enabling it to capture 48MP shots in ProRaw mode. Though, these camera changes on the iPhone 14 Pro models also come with a nasty surprise. Many users are reporting camera shaking and rattling when using it in some third-party apps on their iPhone 14 Pro units. To be clear — yes, the camera is physically moving around and, as a result, producing these noises.

The iPhone 14 Pro camera bug

So uh, we’re having some issues with the 14 Pro Max camera pic.twitter.com/7HH1wLFjdF — Luke Miani (@LukeMiani) September 16, 2022

The iPhone 14 Pro units started arriving to customers in select regions last Friday. Since then, users have resorted to online spaces to express their frustration. The rear camera system is indeed moving around and producing unusual sounds when used in some third-party apps. The reports include Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok — three of the most commonly used social networks today.

So I’ve been experiencing my camera shaking uncontrollably whenever I open Snapchat or use the camera for Instagram. However, I don’t run into any issues when I use the regular camera app. Picked up my new iPhone 14 pro yesterday and intermittently get ois camera shake (by shake I mean can see and hear it shaking) in Snapchat.

This serious bug is likely a software issue related to optical image stabilization. We certainly hope that Apple fixes it through a software update sooner rather than later. Alternatively, developers may need to update their respective apps to support the new camera system. In the meantime, if your iPhone camera is malfunctioning in third-party apps, refrain from using it. The rapid shaking could potentially damage the rear cameras, and it’s always better to be safe than sorry.

