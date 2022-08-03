The iPhone 14 Pro could come in an all-new color, leak reveals

We’ve been hearing rumors about the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro for quite some time now. The leaks include the potential sizes, naming, chipsets, camera details, display specifications, and more. At this point we’re confident that the regular iPhone 14 will be more of an iPhone 13S, while the Pro models will likely pack the more exciting changes. For example, the always on display (AOD) feature and pill plus hole punch design will most probably be exclusive to the Pro and Pro Max iPhones. Now, new rumors have emerged regarding their colors.

Quick dump of the current iPhone 14 knowledge I’ve got that I can share. Please note that this is a lot of confirmations more than new stuff. Also, sing a new system to rate how much weight I’d put behind leaks! Look for a 🚀and note that 5/5 is 100% in my book. Ok, here we go! — McGuire Wood 🔜 Lost Lands 2022 (@Jioriku) August 3, 2022

In a Twitter thread, leaker @Jioriku has shared a list of the specification they believe we’ll see on the iPhone 14 series in about two months. The list highlights the potential color options of each variant, mentioning the following:

The regular iPhone 14 models will likely be available in Green, Purple, Blue, Black, White, and Red. In this case, Apple would’ve replaced Pink with Purple.

The Pro models will likely be available in Green, Purple, Silver, Gold, and Graphite. In this case, the company would’ve replaced Sierra Blue with Purple.

Notably, Apple has never sold a purple iPhone Pro. So if this year’s Pro iPhones indeed feature this finish, it would be a first. The iPhone 14, 14 Max, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will possibly start at $799, $999, $1,099, and $1,199 respectively. We expect Apple to reveal them in September, along with the Apple Watch Series 8.

Do you plan on buying a new iPhone this fall? If so, which model and finish will you choose? Let us know in the comments section below.

Via: 9to5Mac