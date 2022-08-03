The iPhone 14 Pro could come in an all-new color, leak reveals
August 3, 2022 10:37am Comment

The iPhone 14 Pro could come in an all-new color, leak reveals

We’ve been hearing rumors about the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro for quite some time now. The leaks include the potential sizes, naming, chipsets, camera details, display specifications, and more. At this point we’re confident that the regular iPhone 14 will be more of an iPhone 13S, while the Pro models will likely pack the more exciting changes. For example, the always on display (AOD) feature and pill plus hole punch design will most probably be exclusive to the Pro and Pro Max iPhones. Now, new rumors have emerged regarding their colors.

In a Twitter thread, leaker @Jioriku has shared a list of the specification they believe we’ll see on the iPhone 14 series in about two months. The list highlights the potential color options of each variant, mentioning the following:

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY
  • The regular iPhone 14 models will likely be available in Green, Purple, Blue, Black, White, and Red. In this case, Apple would’ve replaced Pink with Purple.
  • The Pro models will likely be available in Green, Purple, Silver, Gold, and Graphite. In this case, the company would’ve replaced Sierra Blue with Purple.

Notably, Apple has never sold a purple iPhone Pro. So if this year’s Pro iPhones indeed feature this finish, it would be a first. The iPhone 14, 14 Max, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will possibly start at $799, $999, $1,099, and $1,199 respectively. We expect Apple to reveal them in September, along with the Apple Watch Series 8.

Do you plan on buying a new iPhone this fall? If so, which model and finish will you choose? Let us know in the comments section below.

Via: 9to5Mac

About author

Mahmoud Itani
Mahmoud Itani

Mahmoud is an Istanbul-based Beiruti who has always sought freedom through writing. His hobbies include keeping up with tech news, writing articles about Apple devices & services, crocheting, meditating, and composing poetry. You’ll likely find him jogging with his dogs at a park, swimming in open water, brainstorming at a coffeehouse, or merely lost in nature. He can be reached on Twitter @Mahmoudzitani or via [email protected]

We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.
Load Comments