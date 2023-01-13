Apple has finally acknowledged a bug that causes flashing horizontal lines to appear on iPhone 14 Pro displays when its display is turned on. The company has confirmed that it doesn't stem from a hardware defect, and it's working on a software update to address the bug.

Users facing the issue report seeing green and yellow lines flash on their phone's display when the device is powered on or unlocked. The issue seems to be quite widespread, with multiple reports on Reddit, Twitter, and Apple's Community forums.

According to MacRumors, Apple has acknowledged the bug in a new memo stating that iPhone 14 Pro users may "report that when they power on or unlock their phone, they briefly see horizontal lines flash across the screen. Apple is aware of the issue and a software update is coming soon that will resolve the issue."

Although Apple hasn't specified a release timeline, the bug fix could arrive with iOS 16.3, which is currently in beta testing. The company released the second beta build of the software earlier this week with some Emergency SOS tweaks, and it could patch the bug in a subsequent beta release before shipping it with the stable version later this year. Alternatively, Apple could release a bug fix update based on iOS 16.2 to address this issue.

Apple rolled out iOS 16.2 last month, introducing a host of new features like Apple's Freeform app, Apple Music Sing, the ability to disable the wallpaper and/or notifications in Always-On Display (AOD) mode, and more. You can learn more about the changes in iOS 16.2 by heading to our previous coverage.

Are you facing this issue on your iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max? Did it appear after you installed the iOS 16.2 update? Let us know in the comments section below.

Via: MacRumors