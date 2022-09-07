The iPhone 14 Pro uses its display notch smarter than Android phone could

The new iPhone 14 lineup is officially here, and while the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are rather uninteresting, the Pro models bring some neat features. Part of the iPhone 14 Pro‘s appeal is its new notch design and the new software experience that Apple has built around it. Apple calls it Dynamic Island.

Apple says it redesigned all components, including the true depth camera, to fit into a smaller size using 30% less area. They also put the proximity sensor behind the display. This change prompted Apple to reconsider how people interact with their iPhones, leading to the creation of what Apple refers to as Dynamic Island.

Dynamic Island is a new UI experience that takes advantage of the new pill-shaped notch to display ongoing background activities. The Dynamic Island automatically expands into different shapes in real time to show notifications, alerts, and interactive information. Apple says each alert has its own personality and character. For example, the Apple Music app stays on the island, and you can see the album art of the currently playing track. Further, you can tap and hold the icon to access additional music controls or jump back into the app. Basically, the idea here is to present important information and controls without distracting you from the app you’re currently using.

“Our goal was to design a space that clearly and consistently surfaces alerts and background activity in a rich and delightful way. When you receive an alert, the dynamic island will notify you,” Apple said during the announcement.

Similarly, Dynamic Island can also display maps direction, info about Lyft rides, timers, and more. Third-party apps in iOS 16 that provide information like live sports scores with Live Activities will be able to take advantage of the Dynamic Island feature.

The Dynamic Island feature is exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Max models.