Here’s why the iPhone 14 Pro might come with a larger camera bump

We’ve been hearing rumors about Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 lineup for quite a while. The high-end phones are expected to launch this Fall, possibly in September. So far, leaks point at a hole-punch/pill hybrid design and an upgraded A16 Bionic chip on the Pro models. Regular models could retain the same notch and A15 Bionic chip from the iPhone 13 lineup. In addition to the mentioned changes on the Pro models, we could also see bigger camera bumps that are more prominent. So why will the iPhone 14 Pro variants have a larger camera bump? It’s likely due to the improved 48MP sensor that replaces the 12MP one.

The main reason for the larger and more prominent rear-camera bump of the 14 Pro/Pro Max is upgrading the wide camera to 48MP (vs. 13 Pro/Pro Max’s 12MP). The diagonal length of 48MP CIS will increase by 25-35%, and the height of 48MP’s 7P lens will increase by 5-10%. https://t.co/lrwgmnLNce — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 27, 2022

Reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared some of the potential camera specifications on Twitter. He believes that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a 48MP Wide camera sensor — compared to the current 12MP one on the iPhone 13 Pro models. These possible camera improvement will come at a price: size. If the details turn out to be accurate, users will have to sacrifice the look and feel of the iPhone’s rear to take advantage of the more advanced photography and videography capabilities.

We expect these camera improvements to be exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro models. Those getting the regular variants will likely have to deal with smaller camera bumps. It’s worth mentioning that Apple could be dropping the Mini iPhone from the upcoming lineup, as well. Rumors make us believe that the company will release an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Max versions could have larger screens, while the Pro ones could signify better hardware.

Do you plan on buying one of the iPhone 14 models? If so, which? Let us know in the comments section below.