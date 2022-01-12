The iPhone 14 Pro might replace the notch with a hole and a pill cutout

When Apple released the iPhone X, people had mixed reactions — the edge-to-edge screen is stunning, but the notch comes in the way. Eventually, the criticism and memes revolving around it faded away (for the most part). Users adapt to change, and the notch is no exception. However, it seems like a similar occurrence might be happening later this year. If the leaks were to be true, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will replace the notch with a hole and a pill cutout.

We now believe Apple will have a hole + pill design on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models. The smaller hole will not be invisible…The two hole concept will be unique to Apple, like the notch, not similar to all the pill models from Huawei…Let’s see those new renders pic.twitter.com/Udt8cTKzPZ — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 12, 2022

Ross Young — CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) — has shared in a tweet that the Pro models of the upcoming iPhone 14 might feature both a hole and a pill cutout. The design would be original amongst major phone manufacturers and “unique to Apple, like the notch.” Ross also believes that the hole — which will seemingly house the dot projector — won’t be invisible, so users will be able to see both cutouts. The leak was originally shared by @VNchocoTaco last year, and Young has now confirmed their accuracy.

Doesn’t look like Touch ID this year…:( — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 12, 2022

Young also mentions that he doesn’t believe the iPhone 14 lineup will include an in-display Touch ID sensor. Some users were hoping an under-the-screen fingerprint reader would be implemented this year. That’s because unlocking Face ID iPhones when masked can be a hassle — unless you have an Apple Watch. We’ll have to wait till next Fall to get an official peek at the iPhone 14 lineup.

What do you think of the hole and pill cutout design? Let us know in the comments section below.