You can get a simpler Always-on Display on the iPhone 14 Pro using this inconvenient workaround

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max bring some significant changes over the Pro models from last year. Most notably, the devices come with the all-new Dynamic Island, which takes advantage of the cutout for the selfie camera and Face ID sensors to display system alerts with some cool animations. The phones also feature Apple’s latest in-house SoC, the A16 Bionic, improved cameras, Emergency SOS via satellite, and Always-On Display support.

While most of these additions have received much praise from iPhone fans, Apple’s implementation of Always-On Display on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max has left some users unsatisfied. That’s because the Always-On Display feature on the latest iPhones only displays a dimmer version of the standard lock screen, and it’s nothing like the simpler Always-On Display UI you might have seen on Android smartphones.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

However, as 9to5Mac reports, there is a way you can get a simpler Always-On Display UI on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, but it involves a rather inconvenient workaround. The publication reveals that you can get a black-and-white Always-On Display UI on the iPhone 14 Pro models by enabling the Dim Lock Screen Focus mode setting.

You can try it out on your iPhone 14 Pro by navigating to Settings > Focus > [select focus mode] > Options and then tapping on the toggle next to the Dim Lock Screen option. Your phone will now display a simpler Always-On Display UI with a black background, date and time in white font, and any widgets you might have chosen.

As you’d expect, there are a few downsides to using this workaround to get a simpler Always-On Display UI. Firstly, you’ll have to keep Focus mode enabled all the time if you want the black-and-white UI permanently. If that’s not already inconvenient enough, the Dim Lock Screen setting will also blur your lock screen wallpaper when your phone is awake. In addition, you’ll have to constantly bear with the Focus mode label at the bottom of the lock screen.

If you can live with these issues, then you should definitely give this workaround a shot. Make sure to share your experiences in the comments section below.

Via: 9to5Mac