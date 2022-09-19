Your iPhone 14 Pro could lead you to the wrong destination if you’re on iOS 16.1 beta

Apple announced the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models two weeks ago. This year, the important additions landed in the Pro department. Meanwhile, the regular variants barely got any attention or exciting new offerings. For example, the Pro and Pro Max exclusively support the Always-On Display (AOD) feature, include the all-new Dynamic Island, and have the upgraded 48MP Wide rear lens. Additionally, the highest-end models also receive a notable GPS bump. Unfortunately, though, it seems like iOS 16.1 beta breaks GPS-based navigation on these premium models.

GPS upgrades on the iPhone 14 Pro

For the unfamiliar, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max introduce support for the L5 GPS frequency. When paired with the legacy L1 frequency, your Pro iPhone displays your current location more accurately. The newly-introduced frequency also better travels through obstacles, such as buildings. The L5 remains absent on the regular iPhone 14 models, and so does the GPS bug on iOS 16.1 beta.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

The GPS bug

Many users on iOS 16.1 beta are reporting that their iPhone 14 Pro units are showing the wrong coordinates of their current locations. This is particularly problematic for those who actively depend on GPS navigation to reach their destinations. Map apps are showing completely different positions that in no way reflect the iPhone’s actual location.

Bugs are expected when running beta software, especially during early builds. However, we’re not used to having beta bugs as major as this one. This glitch could pressure a large number of beta users to roll back to the stable iOS 16.0.1 build. In the meantime, we can assume that Apple has become aware of this problem — following the numerous online reports and coverage. It’s unclear what exactly is behind this issue. However, it seemingly only affects this year’s Pro models, and we can expect Apple to patch it in a future beta build.

Is the GPS bug affecting your iPhone 14 Pro on iOS 16.1 beta? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: MacRumors