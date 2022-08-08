Apple is reportedly more serious about iPhone 14 production in India

We’ve been hearing rumors about the upcoming iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro for a while now. We’re expecting the regular models to retain most of the hardware included in the current model. On the other hand, the Pro variants could see some of the biggest changes brought to the iPhone in years. These might include the retirement of the notch, the introduction of an always on display (AOD) feature, and more.

When it comes to iPhone production, Apple typically relies on China the most. This has lead to some supply shortages during previous lockdowns in the aforementioned country. To avoid putting all of its eggs in one basket, the company will reportedly take iPhone 14 production in India more seriously. Reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared on Twitter:

My latest survey indicates Foxconn’s iPhone production site in India will ship the new 6.1″ iPhone 14 almost simultaneously with China for the first time in 2H22 (India being one quarter or more behind in the past). In the short term, India’s iPhone capacities/shipments still have a considerable gap with China, but it’s an important milestone for Apple in building a non-Chinese iPhone production site. It implies that Apple is trying to reduce the geopolitical impacts on supply and sees the Indian market as the next key growth driver.

Apple potentially producing the iPhone 14 in China and India simultaneously would be a major achievement for the company. This way, if production slows in either of the two nations, the Cupertino overlord would still have some breathing space. Notably, too, phones assembled in India aren’t as heavily-taxed as imported ones. So this could possibly affect the iPhone pricing in the particular country.

