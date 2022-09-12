iPhone 14 series battery capacity revealed in regulatory database

Although Apple shares detailed hardware specifications of its latest iPhones each year, the company doesn’t explicitly advertise the battery capacity. Instead of sharing concrete figures in milliampere-hour (mAh) or watt-hour (Wh) like most Android OEMs, Apple merely states how long the battery can typically last on a full charge while performing specific tasks, like video or audio playback. However, if you’d like to know the exact battery capacity of the latest iPhone 14 series devices before making a purchase, you’re in luck.

MacRumors has obtained the battery capacities of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max from a Chinese regulatory database. According to the publication, three of the four new models feature larger batteries than the iPhone 13 lineup. Surprisingly, the top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Pro Max is the only exception, and it packs a slightly smaller battery than the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

The new iPhone 14 packs a 3,279mAh battery, which is a minor upgrade over the 3,227mAh cell on the iPhone 13. The 3,200mAh battery pack on the iPhone 14 Pro is also slightly larger than the 3,095mAh unit on the iPhone 13 Pro. The iPhone 14 Plus gets the same 4,325mAh battery as the iPhone 13 Pro Max, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 4,323mAh battery.

Although the differences are marginal, Apple claims that the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max offer an extra hour of offline video playback compared to their iPhone 13 counterparts. However, there’s no direct comparison for the iPhone 14 Plus as it replaces the smaller iPhone 13 mini, which featured a minuscule 2,406mAh battery. Given that the iPhone 14 Plus packs the biggest battery pack of the lot, Apple claims that it offer the “best battery life ever” on an iPhone. However, the tech specs on Apple’s website indicate otherwise.

The website states that the iPhone 14 Plus offers up to 26 hours of video playback, up to 20 hours of video streaming, and up to 100 hours of audio playback. In comparison, the iPhone 14 Pro Max offers up to 29 hours of video playback, up to 25 hours of video streaming, and up to 95 hours of audio playback. The difference in the battery life rating for video playback can be attributed to the ProMotion display on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which offers adaptive refresh rate support to reduce power consumption. This is likely why the iPhone 14 Plus only outperforms the premium model in audio playback.

Are you considering picking up one of the new iPhone 14 series devices? Will the battery capacity details mentioned above influence your buying decision? Let us know in the comments section below.

Via: MacRumors