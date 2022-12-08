The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are two flagships with plenty in common. Let's find out which model better suits your needs and budget.

Apple revealed the iPhone 14 series during its Far Out event in September 2022. This time around, the company heavily distinguished between regular and Pro models. As a result, those buying the latter models will get several exclusives, such as the upgraded 48MP wide rear lens, Dynamic Island, and Always-On display (AOD) support. Nonetheless, the regular iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models still pack in many systems that land them in the flagship category. They might not be the highest-end models of 2022, but they're premium phones that should last you for years (assuming you protect them with a case). Should you buy the iPhone 14 or an iPhone 14 Plus, though? Let's break the matter down.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Plus: Pricing and availability

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus went on sale on Sept. 16 and Oct. 7, respectively. They're both available in the same five finishes — Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple, and Red. Of course, you can also choose between different storage configurations, depending on your specific needs.

iPhone 14 128GB: $799 256GB: $899 512GB: $1,099

iPhone 14 Plus 128GB: $899 256GB: $999 512GB: $1,199



Specifications: Big and bigger

Specification Apple iPhone 14 Apple iPhone 14 Plus Build Ceramic shield front

Glass back

Aluminum mid-frame

IP68 dust and water resistance Ceramic shield front

Glass back

Aluminum mid-frame

IP68 dust and water resistance Dimensions & Weight 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8mm

172g 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.8mm

203g Display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED Display

2532 x 1170p resolution, 460PPI

HDR

True Tone

Wide color (P3)

2,000,000:1 contrast ratio

800nits max brightness, 1200nits peak brightness

Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED Display

2778 x 1284p resolution, 458PPI

HDR

True Tone

Wide color (P3)

2,000,000:1 contrast ratio

800nits max brightness, 1200nits peak brightness

Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating SoC Apple A15 Bionic 6-core CPU 2 performance cores 4 efficiency cores 5-core GPU 16-core Neural Engine

Apple A15 Bionic 6-core CPU 2 performance cores 4 efficiency cores 5-core GPU 16-core Neural Engine

Storage 128GB

256GB

512GB 128GB

256GB

512GB Battery & Charging Battery rated for Up to 20 hours of video playback Up to 16 hours of video streaming Up to 80 hours of audio playback

Fast-charge capable Up to 50% charge in about 30 minutes with 20W adapter or higher (sold separately)

Wireless charging up to 15W Battery rated for Up to 26 hours of video playback Up to 20 hours of video streaming Up to 100 hours of audio playback

Fast-charge capable Up to 50% charge in about 30 minutes with 20W adapter or higher (sold separately)

Wireless charging up to 15W Security Face ID Face ID Rear Camera(s) Primary: 12MP f/1.5, sensor-shift OIS

Ultra-wide: 12MP f/2.4, 120-degree FoV

Sapphire crystal lens cover

True Tone flash Primary: 12MP f/1.5, sensor-shift OIS

Ultra-wide: 12MP f/2.4, 120-degree FoV

Sapphire crystal lens cover

True Tone flash Front Camera(s) 12MP f/1.9, autofocus with Focus Pixels 12MP f/1.9, autofocus with Focus Pixels Port(s) Lightning connector Lightning connector Audio Stereo speakers Stereo speakers Connectivity 5G (sub-6GHz, mmWave) with 4x4 MIMO

4G LTE with 4x4 MIMO and LAA

Wi-Fi 6 with 2x2 MIMO

Bluetooth 5.3

Ultra Wideband chip for spatial awareness

NFC

Dual eSIM support (U.S. models are not compatible with physical SIM cards) 5G (sub-6GHz, mmWave) with 4x4 MIMO

4G LTE with 4x4 MIMO and LAA

Wi-Fi 6 with 2x2 MIMO

Bluetooth 5.3

Ultra Wideband chip for spatial awareness

NFC

Dual eSIM support (U.S. models are not compatible with physical SIM cards) Software iOS 16 iOS 16 Sensors Barometer

High dynamic range gyro

High-g accelerometer

Proximity sensor

Dual ambient light sensor Barometer

High dynamic range gyro

High-g accelerometer

Proximity sensor

Dual ambient light sensor Finishes Midnight

Starlight

Blue

Purple

Red Midnight

Starlight

Blue

Purple

Red

Design: It's an iPhone

Design is a subjective matter. Nonetheless, we can make near-objective observations about these two devices. In this battle, there's no loser or winner. The two devices are quite literally identical except for their sizes. So if you prefer the 6.1-inch size, go for the iPhone 14. If you'd rather carry a 6.7-inch smartphone, then the iPhone 14 Plus is the one to pick. Just note that a larger screen makes for a heavier phone.

The iPhone 14 looks very similar to its predecessor, the iPhone 13. It features a glossy back glass with a centered Apple logo. Towards the top left corner, you get a dual camera system, with the lenses positioned diagonally. Flipping the device over reveals an edge-to-edge screen with a top notch. The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus pretty much look like every high-end regular iPhone we've seen in the last couple of years. They're also available in the same five finishes: Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Blue, and Red.

Display: The iPhone 14 misses out on a plus-sized screen

Let's move onto the display, arguably one of the most prominent aspects to consider when purchasing a smartphone. Nowadays, we spend a lot of time scrolling through videos and photos online, not to mention playing mobile games on the go. The good news is that this round also revolves around your preferred display size. Both OLED screens offer HDR content support, 60Hz refresh rate, True Tone support, 1,200 nits of brightness, and more. Similarly, they both miss out on the Dynamic Island and AOD support found on the Pro models. Either way, they both look great.

So, in terms of display technologies, both screens are identical. The only difference between the displays of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus is the size. The former provides 6.1 inches, while the latter goes for 6.7 inches. We can't tell you which is better as some people prefer smaller screens and vice versa. The winner of this round is ultimately up to you.

Performance: 2021 called — it wants its A15 Bionic back

This year, Apple started to heavily distinguish between regular and Pro iPhones. The strategy aims to increase Pro iPhone sales by including more perks and exclusives, which the lower-end flagships miss out on. As a result, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus pack the iPhone 13's A15 Bionic chip from 2021. The new A16 Bionic is one of the exclusives that only Pro iPhone customers can take advantage of.

Ultimately, this round is a tie between the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus since they have the same processor with 6GB of RAM. Both phones are still insanely powerful and can beat many of today's Android flagships. The A15 Bionic might not be the latest chipset out there, but Apple is already miles ahead of the competition in this department. So you shouldn't face any performance issues or lags with either phone.

Cameras: Lights, Camera, Action... mode!

Spoiler alert, this round is another tie between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus because you get identical camera systems on both smartphones. On the front-facing side, the notch houses a 12MP TrueDepth camera, enabling features like Face ID, Portrait Selfies, and more. The iPhone 14 depends on multiple sensors to 3D-map your face, allowing it to recognize you even in pitch-black environments.

On the rear, you get a dual camera system. Both the wide/main and ultrawide lenses offer 12MP resolutions. Through this combination, you get up to 2x optical zoom and 5x digital zoom. You also get other advanced technologies, such as Night mode, Portrait mode with Depth Control, wide color capture, 4K video recording, cinematic video recording, night mode time-lapse, and the all-new Action mode, which stabilizes the footage when the subject and/or photographer are rapidly moving.

Battery: The iPhone 14 Plus packs more juice

I think we collectively have low-battery anxiety. Nobody likes seeing that alert that you only have 20% battery left. A strong battery is important, even if you have access to electricity at all times.

This round is a win for the iPhone 14 Plus. Considering the device is larger, it has a bigger battery. According to Apple, the iPhone 14 can last up to 20 hours and 80 hours when playing video and audio, respectively. Meanwhile, the Plus model goes for up to 26 hours and 100 hours, respectively. Whether this difference is big enough to sway your purchasing decision depends on what you expect from a smartphone battery and how much you plan on using it. Otherwise, both phones support Qi and MagSafe wireless charging, in addition to wired connections through the Lightning port.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Plus: Which should you buy?

Now that we've broken down everything revolving around the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, it's time to summarize. The two phones are identical except for the price tag, body/screen size, and battery life. They respectively start at $799 and $899 in the U.S., so if you're on a limited budget, you will have to pick the iPhone 14. If the price isn't an issue for you, then you can make a choice based on phone size or battery life. If you prefer smaller phones, then you will have to sacrifice the larger battery for the smaller build's sake.