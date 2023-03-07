Apple has revealed a new Yellow finish for the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus. You can get your hands on a unit as soon as next week!

We recently read rumors about Apple potentially launching a new color option for the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus. Well, the wait is finally over. In a newsroom post, the company announced earlier today that customer can pre-order the non-Pro iPhone 14 models in a brand-new Yellow color starting this Friday. Units will then start shipping to customer and other retail stores next week, on March 14. Expectedly, the new Yellow iPhone 14 and 14 Plus models cost the same as other finishes, starting at $799 and $899 respectively.

It's not unusual for Apple to reveal a new iPhone color around spring. Last year, for example, the company launched a Green iPhone 13 in early March. Similarly, we got our hands on a Purple iPhone 12 back in April 2021.

Of course, apart from the color-specific wallpapers, the new Yellow iPhone 14 models pack no additional features or perks. They're just an extra color options for those unhappy with the five existing finishes. And alongside that, customers can also buy Apple Silicone Cases in new Canary Yellow, Olive, Sky, and Iris colors.

To get your hands on the new iPhone color, you can head to the Apple Online Store starting March 10. Alternatively, you can visit the nearest physical Apple Store and buy a unit starting next Tuesday.

Source: Apple