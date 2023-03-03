Now that we've pushed through the winter cold, spring is just on the horizon, which means warmer weather and possibly new colors for Apple's current iPhone lineup. If you're a seasoned Apple veteran, then you know that the Cupertino giant likes to show off new colors of its current handsets to possibly get people excited, again, about its products and maybe reinvigorate sales.

According to a post on Weibo, Apple will introduce a new color to its iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus lineup. This year, it looks like the company will go with the color yellow. While "Canary Yellow" sounds amazing, the company might use some other name when it debuts, but if this information is indeed correct, it will at least give some idea of what's to come. As far as the color, we've seen it used before by Apple, and most recently with the iPhone 11.

As far as the exact shade and hue, that will be anyone's guess, but if it mirrors Apple's current offerings, it will most likely take on a more subdued look, rather than something bright and flashy. In addition to the new color for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, there's always the chance that the company will also introduce a new color for its iPhone 14 Pro models as well.

To lend of bit more credibility to a new color being announced, MacRumors was able to tap its sources, which confirmed that Apple is planning some type of briefing next week. Of course, details about the event weren't available, but this event will align pretty well with last year's release, when Apple debuted alpine green and green for spring 2022. Luckily, we won't have to wait long to find out if this rumor is correct if all goes to plan. And if not, we'll always have something else to look forward to from Apple for the month of March.

Source: Weibo

Via: MacRumors, Mac Otakara