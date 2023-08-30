Key Takeaways Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro may come in new colors like "Titan Gray" and dark blue, as shown in leaked images of dummy models.

In contrast to the current generation, the iPhone 15 Pro color options for the may not offer much variety and look quite similar to each other.

The muted color lineup for the Pro models might have to do with Apple's switch from aluminum to titanium for the frame, which offers increased durability and is lighter weight.

It's official — Apple's next event is set to take place on September 12, which should usher in a new generation of iPhones. While we've already heard alot about the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, we are now starting to get more details about the types of colors we may see, like a new "Titan Gray" variant, along with a new dark blue color as well. While we've only previously seen these colors in renders, we're now getting images of dummy models of the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro, possibly giving us a more accurate look at the colors that are set to come.

The images come from Sonny Dickson, who shared the images through his own X (formerly Twitter) account, giving us a look and the possible color lineup set to arrive with the upcoming iPhones. As far as the iPhone 15 Pro, if you were hoping for a broad color pallette, you might be in for a bit of disappointment because if what we are seeing is true, the options look quite similar to each other.

Now, you might be asking yourself why Apple has chosen to go with such a lackluster line of colors, and simply put, it could be due to the new materials the company is said to be using for its Pro models, going from aluminum to titanium this year. Of course, there are added benefits of moving to titanium like increased durability and also its lighter weight.

As far as the standard iPhone 15, the colors are looking a little better than the Pro model, but still rather muted. For the most part, we can see some familiar colors in the mix that have appeared on previous models, like lighter versions of Midnight, Starlight, Purple, and more that can be currently found on the iPhone 14. While this is all exciting, there's always the chance that these color might be off, but luckily we won't have to wait long, with Apple's next event set to take place in a matter of a few weeks.