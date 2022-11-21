We most likely won't be seeing the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro anytime soon — not officially, at least. After all, Apple typically releases new high-end iPhones around September, and the iPhone 14 series launched very recently. Nonetheless, in this day and age, it's not uncommon for us to get unofficial glimpses of upcoming devices through leaks and rumors. 2023's iPhone release is no different — as we already have a generic idea of what these models could introduce. In a fresh whisper posted by the reliable ShrimpApplePro, we have now learned that the iPhone 15 might have a natural curve around the edges for a comfortable grip. Apple could also depend on titanium when building the aforementioned frame.

One of the main complaints revolving around the iPhone 12's chassis tweaks is the transition from curved edges to straight ones. Since then, Apple has adopted the same exterior design, making the newer iPhones uncomfortable to hold. The good news is that this design element could be changing to the better in 2023.

If the embedded rumor turns out to be accurate, the iPhone 15 should have rounded back edges, while retaining the straight ones on the front side. So unlike the iPhone X and iPhone 11, the edges likely won't be rounded towards the front. Apple depended on this build around a decade ago — when it launched the iPhone 5C in 2013. This way, users get to hold their phones more comfortably, without necessarily needing to rely on cases.

Next year, we expect Apple to further distinguish between regular and Pro iPhone models. Additionally, the company could release an Ultra variant with more exclusives, which would potentially replace the Pro Max model. We could see these rumored phones in fall 2023.

