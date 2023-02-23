We're still several months away from the release of the next iPhone but if you're a fan of Apple's handsets, this year's models are going to be something really special, mainly because, for the first time ever, they'll be equipped with a USB-C port. Now, as mentioned before, we're still months away from seeing these handsets, but, if some new renders are to be believed, we could be getting our very first look at the upcoming Apple iPhone 15.

The renders come from the folks at 9to5Mac who have created the renders based on CAD files the news outlet was able to obtain. For the most part, there isn't really anything too exciting here to see, as at first glance, the iPhone 15 pretty much looks like the iPhone 14. But, if you look close, there is one noticeable change on the display area, which shows that the upcoming handset will no longer have a notch and will instead come equipped with a Apple's Dynamic Island.

Apple iPhone 15 on the left, Apple iPhone 15 Pro right

The Dynamic Island was the big "wow" feature of last year's iPhone 14 Pro, giving users a new way to interact with the handset. While Apple has yet to do much with it since its release, it's good to see that the design language of the upcoming iPhone will all look the same. Furthermore, the news outlet reports that the iPhone 15 will come with a slightly larger display coming in at 6.2 inches. As far as other differences from the current model, the big one is the aforementioned USB-C port, which can be seen on the bottom of the handset render.

Beyond the iPhone 15, perhaps the more exciting bit of news was the iPhone 15 Pro, which made its unofficial debut last week. According to the renders shown off, the Pro model will feature a substantially larger rear camera, and a more rounded elegant design around some of its edges. Perhaps the other exciting change coming to the Pro variant is that it has been rumored that it will arrive with solid-state buttons.

Of course, none of this has been revealed by Apple, so at this point, we can only hope that the renders and leaked information are accurate. But as we inch closer to the release, you can bet more information will start popping up here and there, and we'll be here to cover it.

