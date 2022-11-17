While we don't really know what next year's iPhone will look like, we do know for a fact that it will arrive with a USB-C port. Now, we're getting news that Apple could offer two different kinds of USB-C ports on its iPhones, one that will come with the standard iPhone and iPhone Plus model, and another that will be used in Pro variants.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will most certainly be getting rid of the Lightning connector on its iPhone 15, finally shifting over to USB-C. What's interesting is that Kuo reports that Apple will use two different USB-C ports on its iPhones for next year. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will reportedly have a standard USB-C port, with wired transfer speeds that will be on par with the current Lightning connector. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will have substantially better transfer speeds, with Kuo stating the phones "will support at least USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3."

This is quite a bit of news, considering that users have been complaining for quite some time with regard to the transfer speeds found on the iPhone. Apple's Lightning connector originally made its debut in 2012, replacing the 30-pin dock connector that was made popular by Apple's iPod products. The Lightning connector was compact and best of all, it could be inserted into the charging port in either direction. This was quite a big deal at the time, considering that other phones were using microUSB, and USB-C wouldn't begin showing up in phones until 2015.

A decade after the launch of the Lightning connector, while most products had moved onto using USB-C, Apple still managed to stick with the Lightning connector, despite its shortcomings. Whether it was forced to adopt USB-C or it has done so on its own accord, we know the iPhone 15 with USB-C will be a big deal, and it will be coming in 2023.

Source: Ming-Chi Kuo (Twitter)