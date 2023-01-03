Although Apple offered significant upgrades on the recently released iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the regular iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus only brought minor improvements. The devices were largely the same as the iPhone 13 models from the previous year, leaving many fans disappointed. If you've held off on your iPhone purchase this year and are waiting for Apple to offer a better deal with the iPhone 15 lineup, you're in for a treat. Recent reports claim that the company might give the regular iPhone 15 models a 'Pro' camera upgrade and a couple of other noteworthy improvements.

According to analyst Jeff Pu of Haitong Intl Tech Research (via 9to5Mac), supply chain sources suggest that the non-Pro iPhone 15 models could feature a 48MP primary camera with a 3-stacked sensor. It will likely be the same 48MP camera found on the iPhone 14 Pro models, which is significantly better than the 12MP primary camera on the non-Pro iPhone 14 models. However, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models still won't get a telephoto lens or a LiDAR scanner.

Along with the camera upgrade, Pu claims that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will feature a USB-C port and Apple's A16 Bionic chip. These changes align with previous rumors suggesting that Apple will comply with the new EU regulations to ditch the Lightning port in favor of the universal standard USB-C port on the next-gen iPhones.

Rumor has it that the Pro models in this year's iPhone lineup will get even better upgrades on the camera front, with the iPhone 15 Pro Max (which could launch as the iPhone 15 Ultra) featuring a 12MP periscope camera. Renowned Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo has previously claimed that the new periscope camera will offer 6x optical zoom, double that of the existing 3x telephoto camera on that iPhone 14 Pro models. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra could also pack Apple's A17 Bionic chip, 8GB of RAM, a USB-C port, and a titanium frame.

Via: 9to5Mac