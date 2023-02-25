Over the past week, we've seen some fantastic leaks surface, and we got our first potential look at the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro, along with a glimpse of the iPhone 15. If all of that wasn't enough, now we're getting our very first look at what could be the iPhone 15 Plus. Now, upon first look, things don't look all that different from the current Plus model, but if you look close, you do start to see some small refinements here and there when looking at the new renders.

Perhaps the biggest change from the iPhone 14 Plus is the new Dynamic Island. Of course, this doesn't come as a complete surprise, as it was previously rumored that the iPhone 14 Pro's highlight feature would be trickling down into the other models in 2023. But a small change can make a big difference, especially when it comes to removing the notch from the previous model, giving the handset a new and refreshing look. In addition to the Dynamic Island, we can also see that the display bezels have been slight reduced, giving users a bit more screen real estate in the upcoming model.

Furthermore, the folks at 9to5Mac also obtained dimensions for the iPhone 15 Plus, and state that it will come in measuring 160.87mm x 77.76mm x 7.81mm. When this is compared to the current model, you get a device that's just a hair taller, a tiny bit narrower, and just a little bit thicker. Furthermore, when you look at the camera modules of both handsets, you can see that the upcoming model will be a little bit thicker. Hopefully, the camera optics will be much improved over its predecessor.

What you also might notice is that the overall design isn't quite as boxy as before, with smoother edges, which could give users a better in hand feel when it arrives. Of course, we have quite some time to wait, as Apple usually debuts its handsets towards the last part of the year. Luckily, we have plenty of renders to tide us over for now.

Source: 9to5Mac