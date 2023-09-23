Source: Apple iPhone 15 Plus The iPhone 15 Plus is the middle model in the new iPhone 15 series. It has a very good camera and a brilliant screen that's up to 2,000 nits. The chipset is powerful, as it works incredibly fast to allow you to get the most out of your new phone. Pros Bright 6.7-inch screen Powerful A16 Bonic chipset Solid battery life Cons Pricey Not as fast as iPhone 15 Pro Max $899 at Apple

Last week, Apple announced the iPhone 15 series at its latest Apple event. There are four phones in this series, the standard iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro, and then the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 Plus offers upgrades from the flagship phone, similar to how the Samsung Galaxy S23+ delivers upgrades from the original Samsung Galaxy S23. If you're in the market for a new phone, you likely are deciding to pick between an Android or an iPhone. The Galaxy is one of the best phones in Samsung's lineup, so it's best to compare it to the best offering Apple has.

While the Galaxy S23+ came out earlier this year and the iPhone 15 came out recently, there's still plenty to compare between the two. If you're sure that you don't want to the standard phone in the lineup and want to treat yourself to an upgrade, the iPhone 15 Plus and the Samsung Galaxy S23+ are smart choices. But if you can't figure out which one you want to pick, we're here to help. See how we compare the two phones and make the decision easier.

iPhone 15 Plus vs. Samsung Galaxy S23+: Price, specs & availability

The iPhone 15 Plus is currently available for preorder, with phones becoming available on Sept. 22. You can preorder it from Apple or from other major retailers like Best Buy or through your service provider. The iPhone 15 Plus starts at $899 for the 128GB option and is available in Blue, Green, Black, Yellow, and Pink. The 256GB starts at $999 and the 512GB starts at $1,199.

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ is available from Samsung, as well as with other major retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and more. You can also get it through your phone service provider. It starts at $800 for 256GB, or you can get the 512GB model for $920. It comes in six colors: Lime, Graphite, Green, Phantom Black, Lavender, and Cream. The Lime and Graphite are available only through Samsung.com.



iPhone 15 Plus Samsung Galaxy S23+ SoC Apple A16 Bionic Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Display 6.7-inch OLED Super Retina XDR 6.6-inch Full HD+, Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Super Smooth 120Hz refresh rate (48-120Hz), 240Hz touch sampling rate in gaming mode Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 256GB, 512GB Battery 4,383mAh 4,700mAh Operating System iOS 17 Android 13 / One UI 5.1 Dimensions 6.33 x 3.06 x 0.31 inches (160.9 x 77.8 x 7.80 mm) 6.21 x 3.00 x 0.30 inches Colors Blue, pink, yellow, green, black Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender, Graphite, Lime Weight 7.09 ounces (201 g) 6.91 ounces IP Rating IP68 IP68 Price $899 Starting at $800

iPhone 15 Plus vs. Samsung Galaxy S23+: Design

The iPhone 15 Plus is bigger than the iPhone 15, but it feels similar to most iPhones that you may have held. It weighs 7.09 ounces, so it's a little bit heavier than some previous iPhones. This one has a 6.7-inch screen, which is larger than the 6.1-inch iPhone 15. Because it has that bigger screen, you're going to want to protect it with a case and a screen protector. You can easily hold this in one hand or type with two to go faster.

It features an aluminum frame and the color is actually imbedded into the glass on the back. One of the biggest changes in the iPhone 15 series is that these offer USB-C charging, so the charging port is different from previous iPhone iterations.

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ is a tad lighter, weighing 6.91 ounces. It also easily fits in your hand and doesn't feel too big, like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra might. It has a 6.6-inch screen, so you're comparing similar size screens. The front and back are covered with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 to protect against dings and scratches. The build is also aluminum and, while the corners are more squared off than previous options, it's not as flat as the iPhone 15 Plus. This has your standard USB-C charging port that Samsung phones offer. This also offers a SIM tray whereas Apple phones have eSIM. The Samsung Galaxy S23+ also has a fingerprint reader that works really well.

iPhone 15 Plus vs. Samsung Galaxy S23+: Display

As mentioned the iPhone 15 Plus has a 6.7-inch display that is a Super Retina XDR display. It's an OLED display that offers a refresh rate of 60Hz. What really impresses about the iPhone 15 Plus screen is the brightness. It can reach up to 2,000 nits of brightness when you're outdoors, allowing you to see your screen clearly, even in direct sunlight. The display handles True Tone and haptic touch. It also includes the Dynamic Island, giving you more versatility when you're using your phone. This does have a higher pixel density than the Samsung Galaxy S23+, with 460 pixels per inch compared to 390 for the Galaxy S23+.

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ has a 6.6-inch AMOLED display. It blitzes the iPhone 15 Plus with its 120Hz refresh rate, delivering a smooth display that looks gorgeous. The regular nits of brightness for the Samsung offering is 750, but it can reach up to 1,750 at peak brightness in HDR. Both displays are impressive and look great.

iPhone 15 Plus vs. Samsung Galaxy S23+: Performance and Software

Both of these phones are among the top in terms of performance. The iPhone 15 Plus features an A16 Bionic chip, which is the same one as the iPhone 14 Pro series. It doesn't have the upgraded A17 Pro chip that the iPhone 15 Pro series has, but it's still impressive. It tested great when we tested it last year with the iPhone 14 Pro Max, as it is the fastest of its kind. In terms of software, iOS 17 released on September 18 and will be the software used initially for the iPhone 15 Plus, as there will be security updates and bug fixes as the year progresses. Not all features will be made available at the onset but will be made available later this year. Some of the features include leaving a video message through FaceTime, live Stickers, a check-in feature for friends and family, and more.

For the Samsung Galaxy S23+, it runs on the best chipset offered for Android phones, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, made specifically for the Galaxy phones. It's incredibly fast, so even though it's a bit dated, it still lets you do so much seamlessly at the same time. Comparing it to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, it rates just behind the A16 Bionic chip. This runs on Android 13 One UI 5.1 as its operating system and comes with great features like a customizable lock screen, the ability to multitask, integration with Expert RAW in the main camera app, and more. The S23 are known for great software and this doesn't disappoint.

For RAM, the iPhone 15 Plus comes with 6GB of memory and the S23+ comes with 8GB. As we stated above, there are three options of storage for the iPhone 15 Plus (128GB, 256GB, 512GB) and two options for the S23 (256GB, 512GB).

iPhone 15 Plus vs. Samsung Galaxy S23+: Battery life

Both of these have terrific battery life, but the Samsung Galaxy S23+ has the bigger battery. This gives you a 4,700mAh battery compared to the 4,383mAh battery from the iPhone 15 Plus. The iPhone 15 Plus is said to have a battery that lasts for up to 26 hours when playing video, according to Apple. We found that the Samsung Galaxy S23+ lasts easily over the span of two days. It also supports higher wattage of charging, 45W compared to 20W for the iPhone 15 Plus. The iPhone 15 Plus offers Qi- and MagSafe-compatible charging.

iPhone 15 Plus vs. Samsung Galaxy S23+: Camera

The iPhone 15 Plus has two cameras on its back. It has a 48MP f/1.6 sensor and an ultra-wide 12MP f/2.4 sensor. One of the big changes is the ability to turn any regular photo into a portrait, which has not been available in previous iPhones. It uses the A16 Bionic chipset to make photos look better and can zoom up to two times. You have telephoto capabilities with it, and you can capture a lot of 4K videos with this. There is a dual LED flash option as well. You'll also get a 12MP selfie camera as well.

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ has three cameras on its back. It has a 50MP f/1.8 sensor for the main camera and then offers a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide and 10MP f/2.4 telephoto sensor. As with most Samsung Galaxy phones, the cameras as some of the best features the phone has to offer. You can zoom up to three times and can record video in 8K, which the iPhone 15 Plus can't. There is a 12MP selfie camera and it has a top-notch slow motion lens.

iPhone 15 Plus vs. Samsung Galaxy S23+: Which is right for you?

Both of the iPhone 15 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S23+ are newer additions to flagship lineups. If you're looking for the latest technology from Apple, you should consider the iPhone 15 Plus, but you may want to upgrade to the iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max because it has an updated chipset. You're already getting the top of the line chip when it comes to the Samsung Galaxy S23+.

While it really depends on which operating system you prefer, you can't go wrong with either phone. If you like Apple products and want to keep consistent with your MacBook, you'll likely opt towards the iPhone. But we like the Samsung Galaxy S23+ because of the superior refresh rate, longer battery life, and other great features. The camera is better overall as well, with ability to shoot in 8K being a big plus. However, Apple introducing the ability to turn any photo into a portrait is a nice touch that is helping slim the gap.There are absolutely people who will love the iPhone 15 Plus. It is an incredibly fast phone with great features that Apple has improved on. The OLED display is beautiful and offers a maximum of 2,000 nits of brightness. It's great for Apple lovers who don't want to spend the even larger amount of money for the 15 Pro or Pro Max or ones that don't want a phone that heavy or large.

