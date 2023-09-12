This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Key Takeaways iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max feature a new titanium build, with a lighter weight and stronger body, replacing the stainless steel chassis of previous models.

The Pro models adopt USB Type-C for charging and data transfer, with USB 3 speeds on the Pro models, while the regular iPhone 15 models stick to USB 2 speeds.

The A17 Pro chip in the Pro models offers the fastest mobile processor to date, with up to 10x faster CPU and 20% faster GPU, along with new camera features like spatial video recording and automatic subject detection. Pre-orders start at $999.

Following many months of rumors and leaks, Apple has finally revealed the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. These latest additions to the iPhone line introduce plenty of new changes, including an all-new titanium build, Action button that replaces the classic mute switch, USB Type-C port, and much more.

Design

Just like its predecessor, the iPhone 15 Pro offers two size options, 6.1 and 6.7 inches, both featuring the Dynamic Island. Though, unlike the iPhone 14 Pro, it finally retires the stainless steel chassis in favor of a brushed titanium build. This contributes to a lighter weight and a stronger body. And speaking of the chassis, the mute switch that has been present on every single iPhone to date has been dropped. Instead, a new, mappable Action button allows users to execute specific tasks based on their personal preferences. This could be muting the iPhone, triggering the Shortcuts app, launching the camera, etc.

Port

Moving on to the port, the iPhone 15 series has finally adopted USB Type-C. This allows users to rely on the same cable to charge their iPhone, iPad, or Mac. If you prefer wireless charging, then you also get to utilize the new Qi2 standard, along with MagSafe.

The new USB-C port on the Pro models also features USB 3 data transfer speeds for the first time, a notable upgrade from USB 2. This is made possible through an upgraded A17 Pro chip that adopts the 3nm manufacturing process. Consequently, the regular, A16 Bionic-powered iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will stick to USB 2 speeds, despite their transition to USB-C.

Processor

The new A17 Pro chip is the fastest processor in a mobile device to date, offering a CPU that is up to 10 times faster. That's not to mention that the Neural Engine that powers iOS' AI features, such as autocorrect and Personal Voice, is now up to twice as fast. Similarly, the GPU is now up to 20% faster and has a 6-core design. Lastly, this chip also offers a dedicated AV1 decoder, allowing users to enjoy more efficient video experiences.

Camera

And speaking of video experiences, the iPhone 15 Pro models will be the first to support spatial video recording. The feature would rely on two of the rear cameras simultaneously to record 3D videos that users can then view on the Apple Vision Pro. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro Max exclusively features optical zoom support for up to 5x at 120mm. This is the first time the smaller Pro iPhone misses out on a notable feature included with the larger Pro Max. Apart from that, both Pro iPhones can now automatically detect subjects and shoot in Portrait mode, without requiring users to manually switch to that mode. And lastly, they're the first smartphones in the world to support the Academy Color Encoding System (ACES), which is standard for color workflows.

Pricing and availability

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are available to pre-order now starting at $999 and $1,199 respectively. They will then become available and start shipping to customers on Sept. 22. This time around, Apple is offering four finishes to pick from: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, and Natural Titanium.