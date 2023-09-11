Apple is expected to debut the newest iPhones this week, and while we only still have rumors, it's expected that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will feature USB-C ports and slimmer display bezels, in addition to an improved camera system on the larger model.

As an iPhone 14 Pro user, there's only one thing that might convince me to upgrade in a year when changes are still incremental. Surprisingly, it isn't one of the features we expect to be a headline topic at Apple's event. We're going to be looking at the small tweaks Apple could make to the iPhone 15 Pro's design and build that would significantly affect daily use.

The problem with the iPhone 14 Pro

Currently, I find the design of the iPhone 14 Pro difficult to hold when compared to some other great phones I've tested this year. It has a boxy design with a lot of straight edges, especially at the places where the back, sides, and front intersect. These hard corners dig into your hand when you hold the phone, and frankly, it's quite uncomfortable.

Now, I understand that a way to counter a pointy design is with a good case. However, phones like the Google Pixel 7 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra feel a lot better in the hand due to the curvature of the phones' edges.

And there is a design flaw with the iPhone 14 Pro that will affect people who use a case: the smartphone's weight. The iPhone 14 Pro weighs a hefty 206g, and the Pro Max variant weighs a whopping 240g. For comparison, the iPhone 14 Pro Max weighs 28 grams more than the Pixel 7 Pro, but both smartphones have the same screen size. It's a number that seems small on paper but makes a big difference in your daily use.

What changes could be coming to the iPhone 15 Pro?

A lot of the problems with the iPhone 14 Pro might be solved on the iPhone 15 Pro, and the one I'm most excited about is the phone's weight. Apple is expected to switch from using a steel frame to a titanium one, and while titanium is just as strong as steel, it's known to be 45% lighter. We don't know exactly how much the iPhone 14 Pro's steel frame contributes to the smartphone's heft, so it's difficult to judge how profound this impact might be. What we do know is that the switch to titanium will make the phone at least a little lighter, and that will make the iPhone 15 Pro considerably more comfortable to use than the iPhone 14 Pro.

Another rumor suggests that Apple could adopt a more curved design. The company almost certainly won't completely overhaul the iPhone's design this year. However, it might slightly tweak the curvature of the iPhone 15 Pro to make it more comfortable to hold. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra proves that you don't have to completely round the edges of a phone to make it feel better in the hand.

Other changes might be larger, but this is our most anticipated

For tech enthusiasts, other changes to the iPhone 15 Pro might make a bigger impact than some small design tweaks. USB-C is great for people who use a lot of compatible devices, like Android devices or Windows PCs. The camera upgrades will be appreciated as well since Samsung is schooling Apple in the optical zoom game. But these aren't really changes you'll notice on a daily basis. The weight and feel of a device you might use for hours per day are factors that you won't forget, and that's why Apple's design shifts are the one thing that might make me upgrade this year.