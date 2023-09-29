Ever since its inception, the Google Pixel phones have been known for two things: having excellent, arguably best-in-class cameras, and for being Android's version of the iPhone. While Google has clearly followed Apple's approach in terms of crafting, engineering, and marketing the Pixel, Apple has also been clearly inspired by Google's push for computational photography. As a result, both the iPhones and Pixels have much more in common than, say, OnePlus and Samsung phones.

For this particular article, we will focus on the cameras, to see how Apple's new and improved iPhone 15 Pro Max compares against the Pixel 7 Pro, which still has one of the very best Android camera systems around.

iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Google Pixel 7 Pro: Price, specs, and availability

Both phones are available for purchase now. In the U.S., you won't have trouble finding these phones anywhere that sells consumer tech, including both online and offline retailers. You will also find these phones at every major American carrier. Overseas, however, Apple has a clear edge in availability, as the iPhone is available practically worldwide, while the Pixel 7 Pro is still limited to 17 countries. While that list includes major markets such as North America, India, Japan, and chunks of Western Europe, the Pixel is noticeably not officially available to buy in China, Eastern Europe, or the Middle East. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is a much pricier device, starting at $1,200, while the Pixel 7 Pro can be had for $820 to $899.



Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Google Pixel 7 Pro SoC Apple A17 Pro Google Tensor G2 Display 6.7-inch OLED Super Retina XDR 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR 10+, 1500nits RAM 8GB 8GB, 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB Battery 4,422mAh 5,000mAh Ports USB-C USB-C Operating System iOS 17 Android 13 Front camera 12MP TrueDepth camera 10.8MP, f/2.2 Rear camera 48MP f/1.78 main, 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide, & 12MP f/2.8 telephoto with 5x optical zoom Primary: 50MP, f/1.9, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS; ultrawide: 12MP, f/2.2, 126-degrees FoV;Telephoto: 48MP, f/3.5, PDAF, OIS, 5x Optical Zoom Dimensions 6.29 x 3.01 x 0.32 inches (159.9 x 76.7 x 8.25mm) 6.4 x 3.0 x 0.3 inches (162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9mm) Colors Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, White Titanium, Black Titanium Obsidian, Snow, Hazel Weight 7.8 ounces (221g) 7.5 ounces (212g) Charge speed 20W wired, 15W MagSafe wireless Wired: 23W; wireless: 23W, reverse wireless: 4.5W IP Rating IP68 IP68 Price $1,100 $649

iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Google Pixel 7 Pro: Main camera

Both phones pack a pixel dense main camera with a relatively large image sensor. The iPhone 15 Pro Max rocks a 48MP wide camera sourced from Sony, while the Pixel 7 Pro uses a 50MP Samsung sensor. While the Google Pixel 7 Pro can shoot in either pixel-binned 12MP images (the default) or full resolution 48MP shots, Apple is trying something new this year in which the iPhone will snap both binned and full-resolution photos then merge the two images for a 24MP output. Apple says this new approach requires a lot of processing power and will result in shots that enjoy the perks of pixel binning (better dynamic range) but also has more pixels to allow for more editing leeway later.

Looking at samples shot with the main camera, I am noticing right away the longstanding difference in color tuning philosophy: The Pixel images are always cooler, while iPhone goes warm. You can see the difference in lighting, which in the below shot in particular favors the iPhone, because this is an interior shot with a warm light. For other scenes, I actually personally prefer the Pixel's cooler tone.

Main camera, iPhone 15 Pro Max (left); Google Pixel 7 Pro (right)

Once I zoom in to actual size, I can see that the iPhone's 24MP mode does indeed result in a bit more detail. Now, to be fair, neither of these cameras blows me away in terms of image detail, as Chinese Android flagships with a 1-inch sensor can still produce much more detail than this, but from judging these two mainstream American phones, the iPhone 15 Pro Max does take the win if you care about punching in to pixel peep. By the way, even though I will caption all photos, for the sake of simplicity, I will always have the iPhone sample on the left and Pixel sample on the right.

Main camera, cropped, iPhone 15 Pro Max (left), Google Pixel 7 Pro (right)

These same traits carry over to almost every side-by-side sample taken indoors. Again, below you can see the warmer tone in the iPhone's image, and surprisingly, the iPhone image also exposes the back light better than the Pixel 7 Pro. This is a rare misfire for the Pixel, which is the second-best phone at handling light sources behind the Vivo X phones.

Main camera, cropped, iPhone 15 Pro Max (left), Google Pixel 7 Pro (right)

If we zoom into my former XDA colleague's face, we can see that while neither shot can be called sharp, the Pixel shot is noisier and softer. There's clearly a lot of processing going on in both of Apple and Google cameras. The depth-of-field from both main cameras are also very similar, because neither phone has a major edge in sensor size.

Main camera, cropped, iPhone 15 Pro Max (left), Google Pixel 7 Pro (right)

Moving outdoors, we can see the Pixel finally picks up a win in its superior HDR handling — at least to my eyes. Some could argue the iPhone shot is more natural, keeping the shadows darker, particularly over the family.

Main camera, iPhone 15 Pro Max (left), Google Pixel 7 Pro (right)

Zooming in, we can also see the Pixel photos have punchier colors, giving the stones in the pavement more color. But under the shade, the iPhone image better represented the real-life scene.

Main camera, cropped, iPhone 15 Pro Max (left), Google Pixel 7 Pro (right)

In general shots of the city, I prefer the colors and exposure of the Google Pixel 7 Pro more, in the samples below, you can see the iPhone crushes the shadows of the leaves and the cars underneath.

Main camera, iPhone 15 Pro Max (left), Pixel 7 Pro (right)

In low light conditions, you can see a clear difference in processing. The Pixel still resorts to night mode very liberally, while the iPhone has gone the route that recent large-sensor Android phones have and left night mode off, instead going for a darker, moodier shot. The processing of this image is purely subjective.

Main camera, iPhone 15 Pro Max (left), Pixel 7 Pro (right)

Overall, both the iPhone and Pixel main cameras are capable shooters that use a lot of computational photography tricks to improve photos produced by camera hardware that are clearly not the best on the market. Both the iPhone's Sony IMX803 and Pixel 7 Pro's GN1 are years-old sensors that are a clear notch below the IMX989 used in recent Chinese flagships.

Telephoto lens

Both the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Google Pixel 7 Pro use 5x zoom lenses for telephoto photography. This is Google's second year with this zoom length, and a first for the iPhone. Apple's new zoom uses a "tetra-prism" design that sees light path bounce in a zigzag pattern five times (passing through prism that magnifies the image) before reaching the image sensor. This tech is similar to the Periscope zoom lens tech used in the Pixel 7 Pro and other phones, but slightly different in that the lens is not placed sideways, and Periscope lenses only bounce the light path once.

5X zoom, iPhone 15 Pro Max (left); Google Pixel 7 Pro (right)

For the first sample, we can see stronger background compression in the iPhone photo, thus giving more of a real telephoto feel. I also think the colors are mor accurate on the iPhone image, but if I zoom in, we can see the iPhone's 5x zoom photos are quite soft on details.

5X zoom (cropped), iPhone 15 Pro Max (left); Google Pixel 7 Pro (right)

I mean, the Pixel shot's sharpness isn't exactly amazing either. This is a case where I have seen much better zoom lenses elsewhere (from Samsung, Huawei, or Oppo phones), hence I can't really be too excited about either of these zoom images. But if I stick to focusing to just comparing these two phones, it's a very close call. Same with the next two sets. We can see generally the iPhone zoom photo is noisier and softer, but has stronger separation between subject and background.

Close

Ultrawide camera

The Google Pixel wins here clearly. The iPhone 15 Pro Max's ultrawide camera is weak, producing noisy images that are extremely soft on details, with inferior dynamic range. In every side-by-side sample, if I zoom in to pixel peep, the iPhone image is extremely noisy.

Close

In Apple's defense, ultrawide shots aren't meant to be zoomed in; they're for capturing sweeping landscape shots. So this shortcoming likely isn't a dealbreaker. But technically speaking, this is a win for the Pixel 7 Pro.

Close

Selfies

Selfie image, iPhone 15 Pro Max (left); Google Pixel 7 Pro (right)

Both the iPhone and Pixel take similar approaches to the front-facing cameras, focusing on realistic skin tones and warmer colors. I have been quite vocal about not too interested about the front-facing cameras of phones, not just because I am not a selfie person, but because the selfie camera hardware is always so, so inferior to the rear-facing camera hardware.

Selfie image, iPhone 15 Pro Max (left); Google Pixel 7 Pro (right)

Looking at these samples, I think we can agree both phones are perfectly fine at selfies, and can handle exposure properly. The Pixel's 11MP front-facing camera is noticeably noisier if I zoom in to pixel peep, due to the tiny image sensor size. The iPhone 15 Pro Max takes this one by a hair.

Conclusion: Too close to call

I think both the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Google Pixel 7 Pro cameras are closer than ever, both in terms of image quality and processing. I think the main cameras are a virtual deadlock. While I prefer the iPhone's telephoto lens, but the Pixel picks up a big win in the ultrawide. For selfies, I gave the slight edge to the iPhone, but I really do not care about selfies.

There are lots of other extra features I did not cover, such as the various focal lengths of the iPhone 15 Pro Max's main camera (it's just a digital crop, however, so there is not much to cover, really) or the Pixel's gimmicky modes like adding motion lines to action shots.

If this seems like a copout to say it's too close to call, I want to reiterate that I had in the past given the clear win to the Pixel. I have actually not been a fan of the iPhone's camera system over the past few years, but with the iPhone 15 Pro phones, Apple made a clear leap — one that puts them neck and neck with the best Android cameras. Apple matching the Pixel shot for shot is already a major win for the iPhone, because the latter excels in just about everything else (brand power, availability, software cohesiveness, silicon, resale value, durability). But — and this is a major one — the Pixel 7 Pro is actually almost old news, as the Pixel 8 Pro is around the corner. That is the comparison that is more fair, and we will definitely do one.