Key Takeaways Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro may come in a new "Titan Gray" color, which looks lighter than the current gray option.

The Pro models may be made from Titanium instead of steel, offering durability and a potentially different aesthetic.

Rumored changes also include the introduction of a dark blue color and the discontinuation of Apple's staple gold color, with improvements to the camera and a switch from Lightning to USB-C.

If rumors are to be believed, we're less than a month away from Apple's next event, which could take place during the third week of September. While Apple has yet to send out invitations for its event, tech fans and consumers are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the brand's next smartphones, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. Although we already know quite a bit of what's to come, today, we're getting news that Apple will ditch one of its staple colors, while also introducing a new gray color for its upcoming Pro models.

Source: 9to5Mac

The news comes from 9to5Mac, sharing that the upcoming iPhone Pro models will debut in a new "Titan Gray" color. While the name hasn't been 100% confirmed, the news outlet did share a mockup of the color, and as you can see, it looks much lighter than the current gray found on the iPhone 14 Pro models. In addition to the new color, the upcoming Pro models will also move away from a steel chassis and will instead be reportedly made from Titanium.

While there will be durability benefits here, with the material being lighter and just as strong as steel, it could also have a different look due to its composition. As far as other details, the source also shared that Apple could be ditching its staple gold color with the new release and introducing a new dark blue color as well. The outlet believes that the traditional gray and silver colors will be offered too. For the most part, the next iPhone release is shaping up to be an exciting one, with improvements to the camera and also a change from the Lightning port to USB-C.

Of course, nothing has been confirmed at this point, so we can only hope. Luckily, September is only a couple of weeks away, so it shouldn't be long until we find out when the phones will be announced, how much they will cost, and what kinds of new specifications will come with them.