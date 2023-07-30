Apple is expected to launch its iPhone 15 series later this year, and a slew of leaks and rumors over the past several weeks have already revealed quite a bit about them. For starters, we already know that the entire lineup will transition to USB-C ports this year, but the Pro models may not switch to solid-state buttons despite earlier rumors to that effect. Now, tipster extraordinaire Mark Gurman has revealed a few more details about the upcoming iPhone lineup.

In his weekly newsletter on Sunday, Gurman claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro models will get thinner bezels than their predecessors, thanks to a new production technology called 'low-injection pressure over-molding,' or LIPO. The new technique is apparently expected to shrink the bezels around the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max displays to about 1.5 mm from 2.2 mm on the current models. The technology was originally used with the Apple Watch Series 7 a couple of years earlier, and is expected to be used in future iPads as well.

In addition, Apple could ditch stainless steel in favor of the lighter, but costlier, titanium for the frame of the iPhone 15 Pro models. The changes, however, could come at a cost, as Gurman expects Apple to hike the prices of all four models in overseas markets. Even in the U.S., the company could increase the prices of at least "some of the pro models" to compensate for the move to Titanium and the improved camera system on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Gurman also reiterated that all four iPhone 15 models will get the Dynamic Island this year, ditching the unsightly notch that's still present on the base iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. In addition, the new models will also get USB-C ports for charging to comply with new EU regulations. Finally, while the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be powered by the A16 chip from last year's Pro models, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will get a 3-nanometer chip that Gurman believes will be "noticeably snappier."