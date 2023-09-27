Apple iPhone 15 Pro Editor's choice The iPhone 15 Pro is Apple's 2023 flagship, featuring the A17 Pro chip, titanium body, Dynamic Island, Action button, and more. Pros Faster processor Brighter display Superior cameras Cons Slightly duller finishes Larger camera bump Not often discounted $900 at Best Buy $999 at Apple $1000 at Verizon $1000 at AT&T

Source: Apple Apple iPhone 12 Pro Decent alternative The iPhone 12 Pro is powered by the three-year-old A14 Bionic chip, but it's compatible with iOS 17, so it's still worth using in 2023. It also supports MagSafe accessories, offers a stainless steel frame, and features a notch at the top of the screen. Pros Stainless steel arguably looks better More vibrant color options More likely to be heavily discounted Cons Lightning port (USB 2.0) Notched No Action button $856 at Amazon



Key Takeaways The iPhone 15 Pro offers advanced technology and features that are not available on the older iPhone 12 Pro, making it worth considering for an upgrade.

The iPhone 15 Pro has a sleek design with a titanium frame, round edges, and a mappable Action button, which makes it lighter and more comfortable to hold compared to the iPhone 12 Pro.

The iPhone 15 Pro outperforms the iPhone 12 Pro with its A17 Pro chip, faster CPU and GPU, 8GB of RAM, larger storage options, longer battery life, and improved camera system.

The iPhone 15 Pro is a flagship phone from Apple that launched three years after the iPhone 12 Pro. As a result, it packs plenty of technology and features that aren't available on the older model. Does this mean it's worth the upgrade, though? And if you haven't bought either, which iPhone should you go for? Let's find out.

Price, availability, and specs

The iPhone 12 Pro launched back in October 2020 for $999. It has now been discontinued, but you may still be able to find it on some retailers' websites in Pacific Blue, Graphite, Silver, and Gold. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro is now available to preorder for $999, with general availability to follow on Sept. 22. It offers Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium colorways, in addition to higher storage configurations that cost extra. If you opt for the iPhone 15 Pro, make sure to buy a case to freshen up its dull finish and protect its delicate build.



Apple iPhone 15 Pro Apple iPhone 12 Pro SoC Apple A17 Pro Apple A14 Bionic Display 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR RAM 8GB 6GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Battery 23 hours 2,815 mAh Ports USB-C Lightning Operating System iOS 17 iOS 17 Front camera 12MP TrueDepth camera 12MP TrueDepth camera Connectivity USB 3.0, 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Thread USB 2.0, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Dimensions 5.77 x 2.78 x 0.32 inches (146.6 x 70.6 x 8.25 mm) 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm Colors Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, White Titanium, Black Titanium Pacific Blue, Graphite, Silver, Gold Camera Main, ultrawide, telephoto Main, ultra-wide, telephoto Weight 6.60 ounces (187g) 189g IP Rating IP68 IP68 Price $999 $999 Security Face ID Face ID Release date 2023-09-22 2020-10-23 Main Camera 48MP f/1.78 12MP f/1.6 Wide-Angle Camera 12MP f/2.2 12MP f/2.4 Telephoto 12MP f/2.8 12MP f/2.0

Design and display

2 Images Close

The iPhone 15 Pro and 12 Pro share the same IP68 rating and design, featuring matte glass backs and metallic bodies. Despite that, there are some key differences between the two. For starters, the 2023 model has a titanium frame with round edges and a mappable Action button, while the 2020 iPhone goes for a boxed stainless steel design with the classic mute switch. This makes the newer model slightly lighter and more comfortable to hold. Otherwise, they both have similar dimensions and 6.1-inch panels.

Speaking of the 6.1 panels, both phones offer Super Retina XDR OLED displays with a pixel density of 460ppi. The iPhone 15 Pro packs some exclusives, however, including support for 120Hz ProMotion refresh rates, always-on display, and 2,000-nit peak brightness. Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 Pro does not include the first two features, and its brightness maxes out at 1,200 nits. Furthermore, the iPhone 12 Pro has the original wide notch, which has been dropped on the iPhone 15 Pro in favor of the Dynamic Island cutout.

This round is, without a doubt, a win for the iPhone 15 Pro. Although both phones look similar and offer four finishes, the iPhone 12 Pro misses out on some of the latest technology that the 2023 iPhone supports.

Performance

The performance round is another obvious win for the iPhone 15 Pro. After all, it is powered by the A17 Pro chip, which offers a CPU that is 10% faster, a GPU that is 20% faster, and a Neural Engine that is twice as fast as its predecessor. When compared to the three-year-old A14 Bionic, it certainly performs even better. That's not to mention that the iPhone 12 Pro only offers 6GB of RAM, while the iPhone 15 Pro has 8GB. Otherwise, they both support iOS 17 and the new features it introduces.

Another aspect to consider here is storage. Both phones pack 128GB of SSD, with the iPhone 12 Pro maxing out at 512GB and the iPhone 15 reaching 1TB. So, if you plan to store large files locally, the iPhone 15 Pro can offer you more space. Similarly, the iPhone 15 Pro supports USB 3 data transfer speeds through its USB-C port, while the iPhone 12 Pro settles to USB 2.0 through Lightning. If you tend to rely on wired data transfers often, this could impact your experience.

iPhone 12 Pro with a MagSafe charger attached

And speaking of the ports, both phones support wireless and 20W fast wired charging. The iPhone 12 Pro supports Lightning, MagSafe, and Qi connections, while its 2023 counterpart offers USB Type-C, MagSafe, and Qi2. The iPhone 12 Pro should last you up to 17 hours when playing video on a single charge, but the iPhone 15 Pro goes for 23 hours.

Cameras

iPhone 15 Pro Max in Titanium

Moving on to the cameras, both the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro pack a 12MP TrueDepth camera system, allowing you to take Portrait mode photos and authenticate with Face ID. Despite that, the latter device features some upgrades in this department, such as support for Photographic Styles, ProRes video recording up to 4K at 60 fps with external recording, and more. Nonetheless, the front camera experience should be somewhat similar on both phones.

The most significant camera changes lie on the back side, despite both devices offering main, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses and a LiDAR Scanner. The iPhone 15 Pro has a 48MP main sensor, an upgrade from the 12MP on the 2020 model. Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro can achieve up to 3x optical zoom instead of the previous 2x limit. The 2023 iPhone also supports macro photography, Cinematic mode, Action mode, and other exclusive perks. Although both iPhones have Pro camera systems, the iPhone 15 Pro will surely output higher-quality media.

Is the upgrade worth it?

If you are buying an iPhone for the first time or upgrading from an iPhone 11 or older, the iPhone 15 Pro is certainly the best iPhone to get, as it performs better in all fields and has a better design. Plus, it should be noted that you may be unable to find a new iPhone 12 Pro for a reasonable price, considering it has been discontinued.

If you are currently using an iPhone 12 Pro and can hold on to it for one more year, then the iPhone 16 Pro in 2024 may be a more exciting upgrade. Ultimately, while the iPhone 15 Pro is a better device all around, the changes may not heavily impact your day-to-day life. Also, if you have an older iPhone and find a heavily discounted iPhone 12 Pro unit, it's still a decent device for those on a budget. Though we'd advise you to opt for the iPhone 15 Pro, the iPhone 12 Pro is still supported and actively receives new updates and features.