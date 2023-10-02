Both Samsung and Apple make flagship smartphones that tightly integrate into a broader ecosystem of products. When it comes to the iPhone 15 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, the differences between these two phones might seem obvious. The latter is a flip phone, and the former is a conventional slab-style device. But there's much more to it than that. Let's dive in and compare these contenders to find out which is best for you.

iPhone 15 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Price, specs, and availability

The iPhone 15 Pro's pricing begins at $900 for the base configuration. That's for the base model, and you get 128GB of RAM. Pricier options include 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of RAM. You can snag this smartphone directly from Apple, through a mobile provider like Verizon or AT&T, or from a third-party retailer like Best Buy. You can choose Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium. You can also snag the iPhone 15 Pro Max model, which gives you a larger screen.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is $900 for the base model with 256GB of RAM. You can opt for 512GB if you're willing to pay more, too. It's available directly from Samsung, a mobile provider, and third-party retailers. Color options include Mint, gray, blue, green, yellow, Graphite, Lavender, and Cream.



Apple iPhone 15 Pro Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 SoC Apple A17 Pro Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy (4nm) Display 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR 6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED internal display with 120Hz refresh rate, 3.4-inch 720x748p external display RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB, 512GB UFS 4.0 Battery 23 hours 3,700mAh Ports USB-C USB-C Operating System iOS 17 Android 13/One UI 5.1 Front camera 12MP TrueDepth camera 10MP selfie camera Connectivity USB 3.0, 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Thread 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 5.77 x 2.78 x 0.32 inches (146.6 x 70.6 x 8.25 mm) 3.35 x 2.83 x 0.59 inches (folded); 6.5 x 2.83 x 0.27 inches (unfolded) Colors Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, White Titanium, Black Titanium Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender, gray, blue, green, yellow Weight 6.6 ounces (187g) 6.6 ounces (187g) Charge speed USB-C (20W), MagSafe, Qi2 Up to 50% in 30 minutes (25W wired), Wireless PowerShare IP Rating IP68 IPX8 Price $900 $900

Different design philosophies

The iPhone 15 Pro follows the design formula smartphones have used since Apple made the first iPhone. It's a rectangular device with rounded corners but has some notable refinements. Namely, it uses a titanium frame rather than stainless steel. We found that this made it noticeably lighter and made the bezels look thinner, too. If you use a case for your phone, you'll likely lose sight of all these refinements, but that is to be expected after putting most phones in a great case. If you are a fan of color, the iPhone 15 Pro does have options, including Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium, but they are all relatively muted. Bright, bold options are available only on the non-Pro lineup.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 aims to fuse the 2000s flip phone era with today's smartphone age. It folds up into a compact clamshell via a hinge, and there's a screen on the back and the front. This can be a love-it-or-loathe-it choice for some people, but it's certainly not how the majority of smartphones look these days. When folded, we appreciated the phone's lie-flat profile and its refined design felt good in the hand. You can choose Mint, gray, blue, green, yellow, Graphite, Lavender, and Cream color options. If you love bright hues, you're not short on selections.

It's hard to say which phone "wins" here because that depends on your preferred configuration.

Display

The iPhone 15 Pro Max's 6.7-inch OLED display

The iPhone 15 Pro has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. That's a resolution of 2556x1179 pixels at 460 ppi. The max refresh rate is 120Hz, and the screen can reach a brightness of 2000 nits when outdoors. The Pro Max model bumps the screen size to 6.7 inches with a resolution of 2796x1290 pixels. We found it easy to see in all sorts of lighting, and motion was smooth and fluid when viewing content.

Something unique about the iPhone 15 lineup is every model has what Apple calls the Dynamic Island. It covers the punch-out where the front-facing camera resides and expands or contracts depending on the content it's currently displaying. It came in handy during our testing, showing details like tickets, flights, and taxi rides we booked with our iPhone 15 Pro.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 takes a different approach. Its main display is a 6.7-inch, 2640x1080 screen with a 120Hz maximum refresh rate, and it can reach a brightness level of 2000 nits. That means its display is slightly larger than the iPhone 15 Max but the same as the iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, it has a lower resolution than either. Still, we found it plenty bright and clear in our testing.

There is no Dynamic Island-type setup on the front of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. Instead, you get an additional screen occupying half of the device's rear. It measures 3.4 inches with a 720x748 resolution. It shows you similar items to Dynamic Island, like ticketing info and weather updates. You have a lot of flexibility on what this little display can show you, and it even lets you use an on-screen keyboard, so you can perform quick tasks without opening your phone, which we found pretty handy.

Again, it's hard to say who "wins" here. It depends on how you use smartphones and what your priorities are. The iPhone 15 Pro is good if you're the kind of person who always peaks at your screen, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is suitable for people who'd rather keep their phone in a lower profile and interact with it fully only when they want to.

Software

iPhone 15 Pro Max

The iPhone 15 Pro ships with iOS 17, which, as of this article's publication, is the latest version of Apple's mobile operating system. It's not a major revision to the lineup, but it offers solid improvements, including StandBy mode. This mode keeps the always-on display active and lets you put custom widgets on the lock screen, a bit like the extra display on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 lets you do. It's advantageous if you use a MagSafe wireless charger to top up your phone. Besides that, iOS 17 is a smooth, reliable mobile OS, and we had no complaints when using it.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with Android 13 and Samsung's One UI 5.1. We had no complaints when using this setup, and the UI is well-tailored to the split main display and the rear screen. As mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has an always-on display in that its rear screen does just that.

Apple versus Android is a bit of a heated debate on the internet, but both of these phones are capable, and their UI setups suit them perfectly. Once more, this battle comes down to personal preference.

Performance

Apple's Pro lineup of iPhones is known for running well, and the iPhone 15 Pro follows this trend. It uses the A17 Pro chip, which has six CPU cores and 16 GPU cores, plus a 16-core Neural Engine. To put this in perspective, this mobile chip matches some of Apple's M2 chips in its computer lineup regarding speed. You can even edit videos on the iPhone 15 Pro after downloading an app like LumaFusion. That also means mobile games look great and run quite well, and everyday tasks like phone calls, web browsing, and video chats are smooth and hiccup-free. The phone doesn't get too hot doing anything, which is nice when you have to carry it in your hands or pockets all day. Note, however, that while the iPhone 15 Pro supports USB-C, it maxes out at USB 3 speeds of up to 10GB/s.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 uses a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip. That means it is a slightly overclocked version of the standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. It's capable enough, but it throttles when under load. As a result, heavy tasks could bog it down. Video editing on this phone may not happen, but it is still suitable for games, video calls, and general tasks. But this phone is not as performance-focused as the iPhone 15 Pro, which might be apparent to power users. It does support USB 3.2 transfer speeds of up to 20GB/s, though.

Regarding raw power and real-world use, the iPhone 15 Pro is a more capable phone. Power users will appreciate what it can do, and it doesn't get too hot doing it. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 still works well enough for many people; it's not laggy or slow.

Battery life

The A17 Pro chip is quite efficient, and Apple claims a battery life of up to 23 hours of video playback. That's pretty good, and you can now charge an iPhone using USB-C rather than Apple's proprietary Lightning connector. You can also opt for MagSafe or Qi wireless charging.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has up to 20 hours of battery life when playing video content, slightly shorter than the iPhone 15 Pro. It charges via USB-C or Qi wireless charging.

Camera

Apple tends to include capable cameras in its Pro lineup, and the iPhone 15 Pro delivers. You get a 48MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, 12MP 2x and 3x telephoto cameras, and a 12MP front camera. We found the camera took great shots with natural skin tones and highlights that weren't blown out. You can also adjust the focus of photos after taking them, which is useful for portraits and shots of people out and about. Telephoto images are crisp and detailed, and video recordings looked great in all of our tests.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is not a photography-focused phone. It does all right, and your shots will look decent, but its 12MP primary camera, 12MP ultrawide camera, and 10MP front camera don't compare to the iPhone 15 Pro in terms of quality. Low-light shots are nothing to write home about, and zooming in sacrifices quality. This might seem disappointing for a $900 phone, but Samsung's focus was on the folding screen and UI of this phone, and that shows. The iPhone 15 Pro handily wins this battle.

iPhone 15 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Which is right for you?

When it comes down to it, the iPhone 15 Pro is a better value in terms of performance and camera quality. It will likely suit most people better because of that. You'll be able to work and play seamlessly and enjoy long battery life along the way. It's our pick for the best smartphone for a reason, after all.

But flip phones are cool, I cannot deny that, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the best example of the type around these days. It exemplifies its type quite well if you don't mind just average cameras and slightly less than top-of-the-line performance in exchange for a flippable phone.