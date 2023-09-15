The new iPhone 15 series actually has three ways of charging. Not only can you charge over a USB-C wired cable, but it also has support for Apple's proprietary MagSafe wireless charging technology and accessories. And if MagSafe charging isn't your thing, the iPhone 15 is one of the first Apple phones to support the Qi2 standard for MagSafe-like charging with non-Apple wireless chargers.

What do I get with MagSafe?

Starting with the iPhone 12, Apple has built a circular magnetic MagSafe charging loop into the back of the phone. MagSafe uses magnets around the charging loop to hold certain accessories into place at the back of your iPhone. This means you can purchase MagSafe chargers to get up to 15W wireless charging, depending on the wattage of the USB-C power adapter you've connected it to.

Other than iPhone 15 chargers, you can also purchase great iPhone 15 MagSafe cases and accessories like the MagSafe Battery Pack, MagSafe Wallet, and Car Mount and attach these to the rear of the phone by simply snapping them into place. It is indeed a super convenient technology. Previous MagSafe accessories (that aren't cases) should work fine with the iPhone 15. We reviewed a few, including the Casetify PowerThru Power Bank and the Belkin MagSafe Camera Mount

Though the iPhone 15 supports MagSafe, it is important to note that it supports the Qi2 standard, too. This is completely different from MagSafe since Qi2 was created by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC). It uses a magnetic power profile, helping it snap to the rear of your device without having to worry about slotting your Qi charger on your iPhone in a specific way. Standards for the Qi2 chargers are also set to be more open, bringing the chance for a ton of accessories for some of the best phones. Finally, Qi2 chargers will provide the same 15W of power to an iPhone that MagSafe can. This is a huge change from the original QI chargers, which only provide up to 7.5W of power.