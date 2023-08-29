Key Takeaways Apple is set to hold a special event on September 12, where it will likely unveil the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The new iPhones may see the retirement of the Lightning port in favor of USB Type-C, and the Pro models might drop the stainless steel frame for titanium. The mute switch could also be replaced with a customizable Action button.

In addition to the iPhones, the company may also launch the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, with the former focusing on performance upgrades and the latter featuring a new darker finish option. AirPods Pro 2 might see a minor upgrade as well. iOS 17 and watchOS 10 release dates may also be announced.

We've been reading rumors about the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro for a very, very long time. Fortunately, these unofficial whispers will soon be confirmed, as Apple has just sent out invites for a special event taking place on September 12 at 10:00 a.m. PT. While the Cupertino firm doesn't explicitly mention the iPhone 15 series, it's safe to assume that it will be revealing these new iPhones on that day.

What to expect from the iPhone 15 event

Obviously, new iPhones! Apple will likely unveil the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max on that day. Arguably, the biggest change in these devices could be the retirement of the Lightning port in favor of USB Type-C. Additionally, the company could be replacing the mute switch with a customizable Action button, similar to that on the Apple Watch Ultra. Furthermore, we expect the tech giant to drop the stainless steel frame on the Pro models in favor of titanium.

And speaking of Apple Watches, we expect the company to launch the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. The former will likely be an incremental upgrade that focuses on the chipset and performance. Meanwhile, the rugged wearable's highlight could be a new, darker finish option.

Putting the iPhones and Apple Watches aside, the company could also be giving the AirPods Pro 2 a minor upgrade by ditching the Lightning port and adopting USB-C. Apart from that, we don't expect Apple to introduce any major improvements in this department, as that typically takes it a few years.

Lastly, Apple will likely be announcing the release date of iOS 17 and watchOS 10, following three months of beta testing with developers and enthusiasts. It'll probably seed the Release Candidate (RC) versions of these operating systems on that day, after the event concludes.

Beyond the iPhone 15 event

The iPhone 15 reveal could be the last Apple event to take place in 2023. After all, recent rumors point to the possibility of Apple launching new Macs in October through press releases. This is certainly possible, as the company has been switching to this format when announcing new devices with relatively minor changes.