Key Takeaways Apple acknowledges and promises a fix for the overheating issue faced by some iPhone 15 models, attributing it to an iOS 17 bug.

Third-party apps like Instagram, Uber, and Asphalt 9 are pointed out as contributing factors to the overheating problem, with Apple working on fixes with these app developers.

The overheating problem does not affect the long-term performance or safety of the iPhone 15 series, nor will the upcoming iOS 17.1 update result in reduced performance.

From introducing the titanium frame to replacing the ring/silent switch with the new Action Button, Apple made subtle changes to the exterior of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models to make them distinguishable from the non-pro model. But all is not well with the newest iPhones, as users are complaining that their iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models are running at higher temperatures than usual. Thankfully, a fix to the overheating problem will be issued via a software update, as confirmed by Apple.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo earlier speculated that the adoption of the titanium frame in the Pro models could it more difficult to dissipate heat, resulting in overheating. Had it not been for Apple's quick response explaining what was causing the issue, many would've thought that the issue was caused by the way those models were designed or the hardware. Luckily, it's an iOS 17 bug that's one of the causes for the overheating in the latest iPhones, and it'll be fixed in the iOS 17.1 update, which is currently in the beta testing phase and is expected to roll out later this month.

Apple also pointed the finger at third-party apps for the heating issue. The Cupertino tech giant pointed out that "some recent updates to third-party apps", including Instagram, Uber, and Asphalt 9, caused the system to overload, which worsened the problem further. In a statement sent to Forbes, the company said it's working with these app developers on fixes, which are "in the process of rolling out."

The overheating issue does not impact the long-term performance of the iPhone 15 series, nor will it cause any safety issues, as per the iPhone maker. Also worth noting is that these fixes in the iOS 17.1 update won't cause the performance of the iPhones to throttle, according to Apple. So, we can expect the iPhone 15 devices to be as powerful as Apple claims even after installing the update.