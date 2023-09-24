Apple iPhone 15 The base model iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch OLED display with ProMotion technology that adapts the refresh rate to the content you view to deliver a smooth and responsive visual experience. The iPhone 15 also features fast multitasking thanks to Apple's A16 Bionic chip. Pros USB Type-C charging port Peak brightness of 2000 nits 48MP main camera Cons Same battery size as previous models Much more expensive $799 at Apple

Apple iPhone 14 Apple iPhone 13 The iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling. The phone utilizes Apple's A15 Bionic processor for efficient multitasking. It's not too different from the base model iPhone 15, featuring a similar shape, running on the same operating system, all while costing less. Pros Fast processing with Apple's A15 Bionic chip Affordable pricing Long-lasting battery Cons Display isn't as bright as iPhone 15 Slower performance $599 at Apple



Apple unveiled its iPhone 15 at the company's yearly autumn event in Northern California. There are a few changes to the iPhone with the iPhone 15, with one of the biggest being the switch to USB Type-C. Apple has finally ditched the lightning connector and moved into the future with USB Type-C. The iPhone has been one of the best phones for a while now, and if you don't want or need the newest and best, you might be considering an older iPhone model such as the iPhone 13. To help you figure out which is better for you, we've put the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 13 up against each other in a head-to-head comparison.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 13: Price, specs, and availability:

Apple announced the iPhone 15 on Sept. 12, 2023, and pre-orders for the device opened a few days later on Sept. 13, 2023. Availability for the phone in the United States will begin on Sept. 22 with the base model iPhone 15 costing $799 and coming with 128GB of storage space. You will need to pay an extra $100 for 256GB of storage space, and an additional $300 for 512GB.

The iPhone 13 was announced and released back in September 2021, and with the release of the iPhone 15, Apple has reduced its pricing on the iPhone 13 to now start at $599, $100 cheaper than the initial asking price of $699. You can also generally find it on sale from major retailers, and it comes with the same storage capacities as the base iPhone 15.



Apple iPhone 15 Apple iPhone 13 SoC Apple A16 Bionic (4 nm) Apple A15 Bionic Display 6.1-inch Dynamic OLED Display, FHD+ resolution 2556x1179 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, 2532x1170 resolution RAM 6GB RAM 4GB RAM Storage Up to 512GB Up to 512GB Battery 3349mAh 3,227mAh Ports USB Type-C Lightning port Operating System iOS 17 iOS 16 Front camera 12MP ƒ/1.9 12MP ƒ/2.2 aperture Connectivity 5G (Sub-6 GHz and mmWave) Gigabit LTE, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth 5.3 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.0 Dimensions 5.81 x 2.82 x 0.31 inches (147.6 x 71.6 x 7.80mm) 5.78 x 2.82 x 0.3 inches (146.7 x 71.5 x 7.66 mm) Colors Black, blue, green, yellow, pink Red, Starlight, Midnight, blue, pink, green Display type OLED OLED Weight 6.02 ounces (171 gm) 6.14 ounces (174 gm)

Design

There are a few small differences in the design qualities of the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 15. Apple has moved away from the notch at the top of the screen that's present in the iPhone 13 with the iPhone 15's "Dynamic Island" design, which came with the Pro and Pro Max editions of the iPhone 14. When it comes to these two phones and dimensions, they are nearly identical. Both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 weigh around 6 ounces, measure 6.1 inches diagonally and use the same metal band around the exterior and a glass backing. The iPhone 15 does shake up the back glass a bit, with an all-new matte design, so it should feel a bit different in your hand than the iPhone 13.

The most-talked about change in the design of the iPhone 15 is no doubt the removal of the Lightning connection port and the introduction of USB Type-C. You probably won't miss the old Lightning connector too much considering how universal USB Type-C has already become in 2023, but all those various Lightning cables you may have collected will no longer work with the new iPhone. The Lightning cable will of course, continue to work with the iPhone 13.

The screen type for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 13 are the same, with both coming with Super Retina XDR OLED displays, but the iPhone 15's screen is capable of reaching 2000 nits of max brightness, which is double the 1000 nits max brightness that the iPhone 13 screen has. While both phones have gorgeous displays, the iPhone 15 is going to handle visibility in bright light better, and it's going to handle colors better thanks to the increased brightness.

Power and performance

The iPhone 15 Pro Max's 6.7-inch OLED display

When it comes to power and performance, the iPhone 15 brings a few upgrades. Mainly, the iPhone 15 base model features the Apple A16 Bionic chip that was released in 2022, while the base model of the iPhone 13 uses the Apple A15 Bionic processor. The higher-end models of the iPhone 15 use the newest A17 processor, but for the base models here, there's not too much separating them in performance.

The A15 Bionic and A16 Bionic processors are very similar, and there's no major architectural overhauls going from the A15 Bionic to the A16 Bionic. Ultimately, the A16 Bionic will handle video performance better than the A15 thanks to its higher clock speed of 3.46GHz compared to the A15's 3.23GHz, but the overall performance boost from the A16 chip is going to be marginal. Both processors use the same 6-core CPU architecture with 2 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores.

As for charging and battery life, the current expectation is for both phones to be fairly similar. Both phones come with 20-watt charging through the respective USB Type-C or Lightning bolt port, and you can wirelessly charge with a charging pad, but only with a maximum of 15 watts. Apple hasn't disclosed the size of the iPhone 15 battery, but we expect it to be pretty similar to the iPhone 13's 3,227mAh battery.

Cameras

The camera is one of the biggest reasons to pick up the iPhone 15 over previous generations. The main camera uses an improved model of the 48MP lens that came with the iPhone 14 Pro Max, while the iPhone 13 is still using a 12MP main camera.

Both phones utilize a 12MP selfie camera, but the aperture of the iPhone 15 is higher at f/1.9 compared to the f/2.2 aperture of the iPhone 13. This means that the iPhone 15 is going to take noticeably nicer pictures using the selfie camera in low light conditions. By no means is the iPhone 13's selfie camera bad, it's still one of the best smartphone cameras on the market, and to the untrained eye it shouldn't be too noticeably different from the performance of the iPhone 15.

All in all, the iPhone 15 definitely produces a better photo and video experience thanks to its 48MP main lense. It's difficult for the iPhone 13 to keep up, but the iPhone 13 still holds its own when compared with other smartphones in its $600 price range.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 13: Which is right for you?

When it comes to value, the $800 iPhone 15 is the better performing phone with a better set of cameras than the iPhone 13. The $200 price difference just isn't enough to justify going with the iPhone 13 instead of the iPhone 15, especially when we consider the differences in the two phones cameras. Just remember, these are expensive phones, so it may be worth it to pick up a phone case if you do buy an iPhone 15.

Apple iPhone 15 The better option The base model iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch OLED display with ProMotion technology that adapts the refresh rate to the content you view to deliver a smooth and responsive visual experience. The iPhone 15 also features fast multitasking thanks to Apple's A16 Bionic chip. $799 at Apple

At the end of the day, there still isn't a massive difference between the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 13. The iPhone 13 is still a great phone to pick up if you don't mind not having the 48MP camera. It still has a great battery life, 5G connectivity, and a processor that's not too much slower than the base model iPhone 15's. If you don't need the highest-end camera or the highest-end processor, the iPhone 13 is still a wonderful option for a great smartphone.