Apple recently announced its iPhone 15 lineup. While the Pro models come with a brand-new chipset, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus come with a mix of new features and some compromises. The presence of Dynamic Island and the USB Type-C port are the biggest changes in the regular iPhone 15 models, which could definitely help them make it to our best phones list this year. But when compared to the older iPhone 14 Pro, the iPhone 15 lacks a few things, such as a dedicated telephoto camera and a higher display refresh rate. So, should you consider the new iPhone 15 or stick with the older iPhone 14 Pro?

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 14 Pro: Price, availability, and specs

The iPhone 15 was announced on Sept. 12 and is now available as of Sept. 22. It comes in three storage variants and in Blue, Pink, Yellow, Green, and Black. The prices are $799 (128GB), $899 (256GB), and $1,099 (512GB). Cases for iPhone 15 are also on sale.

The iPhone 14 Pro is not listed on the official Apple website (only the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are), but it’s still available new at popular retailers such as Best Buy. On Best Buy, the iPhone 14 Pro sells at $899 (128GB), $999 (256GB), $1,199 (512GB), and $1,399 (1TB). In terms of color options, you have Space Black, Deep Purple, Silver, and Gold. It's also available renewed at Amazon.



iPhone 15 Apple iPhone 14 Pro SoC Apple A16 Bionic Apple A16 Bionic Display 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR 6.1-inch OLED, 120Hz, HDR 10 Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Ports USB-C Lightning Operating System iOS 17 iOS 16 Front camera 12MP TrueDepth camera 12MP, TrueDepth, AF Dimensions 5.81x2.82x0.31 inches (147.6x71.6x7.8mm) 5.81x2.81x0.31 inches (147.5x71.5x7.85mm) Colors Blue, pink, yellow, green, black Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple Weight 6.02 ounces (171 g) 7.27 ounces (206g) IP Rating IP68 IP68

Design and display

Both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 Pro have nearly identical dimensions. The iPhone 15 is 0.1mm thinner, but when seen from the front, the phones are indistinguishable. However, when you hold them, you will notice that the iPhone 14 Pro is slightly heavier (7.27 ounces vs 6.02 ounces), which can be attributed to the build materials and the 14 Pro's extra camera. The iPhone 15 comes with an aluminum frame with a contoured edge design as compared to the iPhone 14 Pro’s stainless steel frame. Turn it around, and that’s when the triple camera setup of the iPhone 14 Pro stands out as compared to the dual camera module on the iPhone 15. Both phones also come with IP68 dust and water resistance.

When it comes to display, both the phones sport a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 2556x1179 resolution, both have Dynamic Island, and both displays have an outdoor peak brightness of 2,000 nits. But two major differentiators give the iPhone 14 Pro display an immediate advantage: a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and an always-on display. Having a higher refresh rate means transitions on the iPhone 14 Pro will be noticeably smoother than the 60Hz refresh rate-sporting iPhone 15. Having an adaptive refresh rate also ensures optimal use of the battery.

Performance and battery

Both phones come with the A16 Bionic chip that houses a 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engines. In terms of performance, it’s safe to assume that both phones will be similar. While the iPhone 15 sports a USB Type-C port, the data transfer speeds are limited to USB 2.0 speeds, which are similar to the iPhone 14 Pro’s Lightning Port’s speeds. But only real-life testing can confirm if the iPhone 15 has an edge here.

While both phones come with 6GB RAM, in terms of storage, the iPhone 14 Pro can go up to 1TB. The rated battery life for video playback and video streaming is higher on the iPhone 14 Pro as compared to the iPhone 15, according to the Apple website. We will have to do a side-by-side comparison to see if this holds true.

Cameras

The camera department is where the Pro variants of the iPhone differ from the regular ones. This is also true when you compare iPhones generationally. The iPhone 14 Pro sports a triple camera setup with a 48MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, and 12MP telephoto camera, whereas the iPhone 15 only has the 48MP main and 12MP ultrawide camera. The iPhone 15's photo will be brighter by default thanks to a wider f/1.6 aperture on the main camera as compared to the f/1.7 on the iPhone 14 Pro's main camera. The front cameras on both phones are identical with 12MP TrueDepth cameras.

For those who like taking portrait photos but forget to activate the Portrait mode on the iPhone 14 series and older, the iPhone 15 offers a solution. It can now capture all the depth information in a photo, which will let you turn a regular photo into one with a shallow depth of field after the fact. You can even change the focus from one subject to another. Yes, this feature has been around on Android phones for a while now, but it's now on iPhone. This feature will also likely make its way to the iPhone 14 Pro, but we don't have confirmation on that yet.

The major advantage that the iPhone 14 Pro has is the ProRAW and macro mode for still photographs and ProRes for video shooting (on the front and rear cameras). These two options, paired with more advanced image stabilization, give the iPhone 14 Pro an edge, especially if you’re someone who’s obsessed with posting photos and videos on social media. Also, thanks to an extra lens, you get a lot more versatility when it comes to the focal length range as compared to the iPhone 15.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 14 Pro: Which phone is better?

It’s a tough call as both phones are extremely similar. But between the two, I'd still say the iPhone 14 Pro has an edge, as it offers a lot more value for your money. You get a triple-camera setup with some excellent video modes, and the ProMotion 120Hz display is far ahead of the 60Hz display on the iPhone 15. Even if you are considering upgrading from the iPhone X/11 Pro to these phones, I’d recommend the iPhone 14 Pro over the iPhone 15.

The iPhone 15 with its Dynamic Island, special portrait mode, and a USB Type-C port, has defined the path ahead for future non-Pro iPhones. When compared to the iPhone 14 Pro, the iPhone 15 does fall short in the areas mentioned above. It’s not a bad phone, but at the same time, there is nothing compelling to recommend it over the iPhone 14 Pro. If you are already using the iPhone 14 Pro, there is no reason to upgrade to the iPhone 15. Instead, upgrade to the iPhone 15 Pro if your budget allows.