Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus at its 2023 event. Much like previous generations, Apple has a base iteration, a Plus variant, and a Pro lineup for its flagship smartphone. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus may not be top-of-the-line models, but they still offer plenty to like. In fact, many features found on last year's Pro have now made it to the base lineup, including Dynamic Island support. So, which should you choose?

Price, specs, and availability

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available for preorder starting September 15. Both models come in Blue, Pink, Yellow, Green, and Black. The iPhone 15 starts at $799 for the 128GB model and goes up to $1,099 for 512GB. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Plus starts at $899 for 128GB and tops off at $1,199 for 512GB. These debut prices are the same as the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus's launch prices. Additionally, eligible trade-ins can net you up to $800 off. You can buy the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus directly from Apple, but if you want a version tailored to your cellular provider, that's also an option. They'll also be available at all the usual third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.



iPhone 15 iPhone 15 Plus SoC Apple A16 Bionic Apple A16 Bionic Display 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR 6.7-inch OLED Super Retina XDR Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Ports USB-C USB-C Operating System iOS 17 iOS 17 Front camera 12MP TrueDepth camera 12MP TrueDepth camera Rear cameras 48MP f/1.6 main, 12MP f/2.4 ultra wide 48MP f/1.6 main, 12MP f/2.4 ultra wide Dimensions 5.81 x 2.82 x 0.31 inches (147.6 x 71.6 x 7.80 mm) 6.33 x 3.06 x 0.31 inches (160.9 x 77.8 x 7.80 mm) Colors Blue, Pink, Yellow, Green, Black Blue, Pink, Yellow, Green, Black Weight 6.02 ounces (171 g) 7.09 ounces (201 g) IP Rating IP68 IP68 Price $799 $899 GPU 5-core GPU 5-core GPU Charging USB-C (20W), MagSafe, Qi2 USB-C (20W), MagSafe, Qi2

Design and build

Looks are subjective, but there are some objective similarities between the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. They actually look very similar, except for their size, weight, and battery capacity. If you want a more compact phone, go for the 6.1-inch iPhone 15, but if you want a larger display, choose the 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus. Note the latter is heavier — about 1 ounce — which might make a difference to you. You'll also likely want a great case for either one to protect their glass bodies from scratches and drops, which might add to the overall weight and size.

Both phones look similar to their forerunners, but Apple claims that all the color variations of this phone use a special process that embeds the color within the glass back. Both models use an aluminum frame. All variations feature a matte finish. On the back are the two cameras, and around the front, you'll see the notch where the Dynamic Island expands from and where the selfie camera resides.

Display

The display is really where these two phones differ most, and even then, it's not by much. The base model features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, while the iPhone 15 Plus has a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. Both are OLED and feature True Tone, haptic touch, and max out at 2,000 nits of brightness, which is brighter than the iPhone 14. Both also support the Dynamic Island feature first introduced on the iPhone 14 Pro.

Since both displays are identical in all but size, it comes down to your personal preference. The 6.7-inch display will give you more room for scrolling and opening apps, but the smaller screen will be easier to hold and navigate.

Performance and software

Both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will feature iOS 17 and have the same internals, so they should run it similarly. They both feature an A16 Bionic chip — the same one from the iPhone 14 Pro series — which consists of a 6-core CPU, a 5-core GPU, and a 16-core neural engine. That chipset made the iPhone 14 Pro one of the best phones out there, and while it has been superseded with the A17 Pro in the new Pro models, it's still quite powerful. We had no complaints when we tested this chipset last year.

In less technical terms, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus both use their chip and machine learning capabilities for processing images, including adjusting focus. New this year is a feature that can turn a regular shot into a portrait after you take it and switch focus between people in a shot.

Again, there's a tie here because the internals are the same. You should not see too many snags or slowdowns with either model.

Battery capacity is the only other major difference besides screen size for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. The latter boasts a slightly larger battery, and as a result, it's rated to last up to 26 hours when playing video, while the iPhone 15 lasts up to 20. Other than that, however, both phones use USB-C to charge, a welcome departure from Apple's proprietary Lightning connector.

Both phones also feature wireless charging capabilities via MagSafe and Qi, and both allow fast charging using a 20W or higher charger. As expected, you have to buy the adapter separately.

Camera

Another tie, as you've come to expect by now. Both of these phones have the same camera setup. On the back, you'll find a 48MP f/1.6 sensor and an ultrawide 12MP f/2.4 sensor. Both feature Smart HDR 5 and advanced portrait capabilities, which means low-light shots and images of people are likely to turn out great. As mentioned, these phones can use their advanced chipset to help your photos look better, too.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus both use a quad-pixel sensor and have 2x telephoto capabilities. Both can capture shots at 0.5x, 1x, and 2x zoom. You can also capture 4K video at 24, 25, 30, or 60 FPS. The selfie camera takes 12MP shots and also features advanced portrait effects and Smart HDR 5. It can capture 4K video at the same FPS rates as the rear camera as well.

Which is right for you?

After taking a look at all of their features, it's clear that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are pretty evenly matched. The latter is slightly heavier but comes with added battery life and a larger display, but those are the only real differences between them. Respectively, they start at $799 and $899 in the U.S. If you want to save some cash or want a lighter, more compact option and don't mind slightly less battery life, opt for the iPhone 15.

If price is no object, or you want to squeeze out more battery capacity, then go for the iPhone 15 Plus. You get up to 26 hours of continuous video playback and a bigger 6.7-inch screen. Just keep in mind it's slightly bulkier and heavier.