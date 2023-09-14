iPhone 15 Entry-level model This next-gen smartphone from Apple runs on the powerful A16 Bionic chip. With 5G readiness, a sleek aluminum frame, improved cameras, and IP68 resistance, the iPhone 15 promises to be a game-changer in the world of smartphones. Pros Cheaper price More color options Lighter Cons No always-on display 60Hz refresh rate only Year-old processor $800 at Best Buy $799 at Apple

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Next-level phone The iPhone 15 Pro delivers upgraded performance with the Apple A17 Pro chip, plus a new camera system with enhanced stabilization and other improvements. It's also one of the first iPhones with a USB-C port. Pros Stronger build USB 3.0 transfer speeds Superior camera system Cons Pricier Heavier Dull finishes $999 at Apple



Key Takeaways The iPhone 15 Pro is the superior option with a more advanced camera system, powerful chip, feature-rich display, and a sturdier build. It's the better iPhone to buy.

The iPhone 15, priced at $799, is still an excellent choice with a similar display and design. It offers a flagship experience, albeit with slightly inferior performance and a less capable rear camera system.

Both models have similarities in design and display, but the iPhone 15 Pro stands out with its always-on display support, higher refresh rate, and stronger body. The regular iPhone 15 lacks these features.

Apple has unveiled its latest smartphones: the iPhone 15 series. Just like in 2022, we're getting regular and Pro models, with each offering two size options. So we're going to take a closer look at the smaller, 6.1-inch variants of each: the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro. They'll both be some of the best iPhones you can buy, but which one is best for you?

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Pro: Price, availability, and specs

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro were both revealed on Sept. 12, 2023. You can preorder them starting Sept. 15 for $799 and $999, respectively, with shipping and general availability to follow a week later. Each model offers different colorways and higher storage configurations that could cost you extra. The iPhone 15 is available in Blue, Pink, Yellow, Green, and Black finishes, while the iPhone 15 Pro goes for Black Titanium, Blue Titanium, White Titanium, and Natural Titanium.



iPhone 15 Apple iPhone 15 Pro SoC Apple A16 Bionic Apple A17 Pro Display 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Ports USB-C USB-C Operating System iOS 17 iOS 17 Front camera 12MP TrueDepth camera 12MP TrueDepth camera Dimensions 5.81 x 2.82 x 0.31 inches (147.6 x 71.6 x 7.80 mm) 146.6 x 70.6 x 8.25 mm Colors Blue, Pink, Yellow, Green, Black Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, White Titanium, Black Titanium Weight 6.02 ounces (171 g) 187g Charging USB-C (20W), MagSafe, Qi2 USB-C (20W), MagSafe, Qi2 IP Rating IP68 IP68 Price $799 $999 Release date 2023-09-22 2023-09-22 Main Camera 48MP f/1.6 48MP f/1.78 Wide-Angle Camera 12MP f/2.4 12MP f/2.2

Design and display

iPhone 15 Pro Max with titanium frame and edges that have been rounded

It's tricky to compare the designs and displays here since the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro share plenty of similarities. You get the exact same 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR with a 2556x1179 resolution at 460ppi. Additionally, both share the same 2,000-nit peak brightness. This means you're getting pretty much the exact same experience — well, except for two notable differences. The iPhone 15 Pro has always-on display support and 120Hz ProMotion refresh rates. Meanwhile, the regular iPhone 15 sticks to 60Hz and offers no always-on display.

Moving on to the design, both phones, from afar at least, look similar. The front side features an edge-to-edge display with thin bezels, along with the Dynamic Island cutout centered towards the top. The bigger differences lie in the build types and on the back.

For starters, the iPhone 15 Pro offers a titanium body with a glass back, while the iPhone 15 goes for an aluminum chassis and a glass back. So they're both pretty much glass sandwiches with metallic frames and an IP68 rating (you'll definitely need an iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro case, regardless of the one you pick). However, titanium is more durable than aluminum, so the iPhone 15 Pro earns some points here. However, the iPhone 15 is lighter, which is certainly a pro here, so to speak. For reference, the lower-end model weighs 171g, while the Pro model goes for 187g.

We will crown the iPhone 15 Pro as the winner of this round since it offers an always-on display, a higher refresh rate, and a stronger body.

Another win for the iPhone 15 Pro is the new Action button, which users can map based on their needs. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 has the classic mute switch that was introduced in 2007. Both devices also have rear camera systems, with the iPhone 15 featuring two cameras and the iPhone 15 Pro going for three lenses and a LiDAR Scanner.

The bottom line is that both devices naturally have similar designs, with the Pro model offering some exclusive elements. Nonetheless, we will crown the iPhone 15 Pro as the winner of this round since it offers an always-on display, a higher refresh rate, and a stronger body, which are arguably more important than a lighter build. In the iPhone 15's defense, however, you can pick between five vibrant finishes instead of four dull ones.

Performance

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro are powered by 2022's A16 Bionic and 2023's A17 Pro, respectively. So, naturally, this round is a win for the latter since it features a newer chip with boosted specs. For reference, the A17 Pro adopts the 3nm manufacturing process, making it more power-efficient. It also features a CPU that is up to 10 times faster, a GPU that is up to 20% more capable, and a Neural Engine that is up to twice as powerful. As a result, you can expect the iPhone 15 Pro to defeat the iPhone 15 in all relevant benchmark tests.

Source: Apple

Another aspect to consider is memory and storage. The lower-end phone offers 6GB of RAM, while the Pro model goes for 8GB. And while both models include 128GB of SSD, the iPhone 15 caps out at 512GB, while the iPhone 15 Pro reaches 1TB.

Regardless, don't underestimate the iPhone 15's power. The A16 Bionic is still an excellent chip today that beats many of its rivals on the other side. If you're planning to push your device's limits, though, and require the added performance and storage, then the iPhone 15 Pro is surely the one to buy. That's especially the case if you plan on relying on wired data transfer since the Pro model offers USB 3.0 speeds, while the regular one sticks to USB 2.0. Despite that, though, both offer fast wired charging at up to 20W through their USB-C ports. And yes, we said USB-C ports, which are new to the iPhone 15 series this year.

Cameras

iPhone 15 Pro Max in titanium.

The camera battle, as you may have guessed, is also another win for the iPhone 15 Pro. Starting with the front, both devices offer a 12MP TrueDepth camera. This system, which packs plenty of sensors, can 3D map your face, allowing you to take Portrait mode selfies and add depth effects. That's not to mention Face ID, which can be used for unlocking your iPhone 15 model and authenticating purchases. So, no matter which iPhone you pick, you're getting the same front-side camera experience.

It's a different story on the back. Starting with the iPhone 15, you get an advanced dual-camera system (48MP main and 12MP ultrawide). Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro goes for a Pro camera system with three lenses (48MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 12MP telephoto), in addition to a LiDAR Scanner that can 3D-map your surroundings.

These differences really change the photography experience between the two phones. The iPhone 15 Pro supports second-generation sensor-shift optical image stabilization, up to 3x optical zoom, adaptive True Tone flash, night mode portraits, macro photography, and Apple ProRAW. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 supports first-generation sensor-shift optical image stabilization, up to 2x optical zoom, True Tone flash, and none of the rest.

Don't let this fool you, you still get plenty of other camera features on both models, such as next-generation portraits with Focus and Depth Control and all the familiar modes. You'll just get more out of your phone's camera system with the Pro model.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Pro: Which phone is better?

As our breakdown reveals, the $999 iPhone 15 Pro is better than the iPhone 15 in every way, apart from its weight, color options, and higher starting price. You'll get a more advanced camera system, more powerful chip, more feature-rich display, a sturdier build, and a lot more. It's just the better iPhone to buy.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Editor's choice The iPhone 15 Pro delivers upgraded performance with the Apple A17 Pro chip, plus a new camera system with enhanced stabilization and other improvements. It's also one of the first iPhones with a USB-C port. $999 at Apple

Otherwise, if you're on a budget, then the $799 iPhone 15 is still an excellent pick. After all, you're getting a very similar display and design and an excellent flagship experience. You'll just also get slightly inferior performance and a less capable rear camera system.