iPhone 15 The iPhone 15 is here, and it's powered by the speedy A16 Bionic SoC that was used in the Pro models last year. That means it will chew through your daily tasks, and that's not all that carried over from the Pro handsets. The 48MP main camera is also here, the first time a high resolution sensor graced the base iPhone range. Pros 48MP main camera Powerful A16 Bionic processor High brightness Super Retina XDR screen Cons No true telephoto lens USB-C limited to USB 2.0 speeds $799 at Apple

Source: OnePlus OnePlus 11 $600 $700 Save $100 The OnePlus 11 puts the company back on form, with a premium design and build that can stand tall next to any flagship phone. The cameras are solid, helped in no small part by the partnership with Hasselblad, the performance is consistent without thermal issues, and it's an office favorite. Pros Gorgeous OLED display with Dolby Vision Capable cameras 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVooc+ charging Cons No wireless charging Low brightness display $600 at OnePlus



Key Takeaways The iPhone 15 and OnePlus 11 are both mid-priced flagships worth comparing. The iPhone has a sleek design, USB-C, and a superior display, while the OnePlus offers powerful performance and fast charging.

The iPhone 15 starts at $799 and comes in various storage options and colors. It has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and runs on the A16 Bionic chip. Preorders start on September 15.

The OnePlus 11 starts from $699 and has been on the market since February 202

It features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, and a 5,000mAh battery with SuperVooc+ charging. It is not available from U.S. cellular companies but can be purchased from retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

The iPhone 15 is finally here, and we’re busy reviewing it, so our final judgment is still pending. Whether or not it makes it into our favorite phones, it’s still worth comparing to other mid-priced flagships. One such phone is already on our best phones list: the OnePlus 11—the affordable flagship punches above its weight class with top-tier performance and a good camera system. Is the affordable Android going to be your pick once we’re through, or is it the latest iPhone that’s going in your pocket?

iPhone 15 vs OnePlus 11: Price, specs & availability:

The iPhone 15 goes up for presale at 5:00 a.m. PDT on September 15. Retail availability and delivery of preordered devices is set for the following week, on September 22. Currently, you can choose your color and storage amount on Apple's own website, so it is ready in your cart to check out when the preorders open. The base model with 128GB of storage is $799, or you can get 256GB for $899, or 512GB for $1,099. It comes in yellow, blue, black, green, or pink. Multiple carriers in the U.S. will also be opening preorders at that time, like T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and others will have stock on September 22.

The OnePlus 11 has been on the market since February 2023 and starts from $699 for 8GB/128GB and $799 for 16GB/256GB. You can get one from many retailers, like Amazon, OnePlus, Best Buy and others. Where you won't find it is at carriers, as none of the U.S. cellular companies decided to carry it. It's available in Eternal Green or Titan Black, and can regularly be found on discounts of around $100.



iPhone 15 OnePlus 11 SoC A16 Bionic chip Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display OLED 6.7-inch 2K 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED, LTPO 3.0 Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB/256GB Battery Built-in rechargeable lithium‑ion battery 5,000 mAh Operating System iOS 17 OxygenOS 13, over Android 13 Front camera 12MP f/1.9 16MP Rear cameras 48MP f/1.6 main, 12MP f/2.4 ultra wide 50MP wide (f/1.8, 1/1.56-inch), 48MP ultra-wide (f/2.2), 32MP telephoto (f/2.0) Dimensions 5.81 x 2.82 x 0.31 inches (147.6 x 71.6 x 7.80 mm) 163.1 x 74.1 x 8.5 mm (6.42 x 2.92 x 0.33 in) Colors Blue, Pink, Yellow, Green, Black Titan Black, Eternal Green Weight 6.02 ounces (171 g) 7.2 ounces (205g) Charging USB-C, wireless SUPERVOOC 80W (North America) Price 799 $699

iPhone 15 vs OnePlus 11: Design and display

The iPhone 15 has smaller dimensions than the OnePlus 11, although it's not exactly a small handset. The newest iPhone is 5.81 inches in height, 2.82 inches across, and 0.31 inches thick, with a 6.02 ounce weight. That will fit most hand sizes better than the OnePlus 11, which is 6.42 inches tall, 2.92 inches wide, and 0.33 inches thick. I've often found the 7.2-ounce weight of the OnePlus 11 slightly overbalanced towards the top end, and I find myself using it with two hands for safety.

As for design, the iPhone 15 uses an aluminum frame with more rounded edges than the previous designs, to make it easier to hold. The two rear cameras are on a small square bump, as before. The back glass is matte, and the color is fully infused through the glass rather than below it. It gives a pleasing pastel feel to the color choices, and you could almost think this was a springtime release instead of going into the shorter days of fall. The big change is that it uses USB-C for the first time, as Apple dropped the Lightning port altogether this generation. It also features an IP68 rating for dust and waterproofing.

The OnePlus 11 also uses aluminum for its frame but has a much sleeker, taller, and curved profile. The green and black color options are hiding underneath the sleek Gorilla Glass 5 coating, and the large camera island with three lenses is round and wraps around the side of the device with shiny stainless steel. It sports an IP64 rating for dust and waterproofing.

The iPhone 15 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display (that's OLED to you and me) running at 60Hz, while the OnePlus 11 has a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED running at a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. The iPhone has a resolution of 255x1179 pixels at 460ppi, while the OnePlus 11 has 3216x1440 at 525ppi. The Dynamic Island comes to the base iPhone range this year, heralding the end of the display notch.

The big difference here is that the iPhone has 1,000 nits of max brightness on SDR, 1,600 nits max on HDR content, and an eye-popping 2,000 nits when outdoors. The OnePlus 11, on the other hand, is 500 nits typical brightness, and 1,300 nits at its peak. The newer panel on the iPhone 15 will have better color reproduction, brightness, and HDR performance.

The iPhone 15 design is unmistakably Apple; take that what you may. It's not for everyone, but it will please Apple fans. It also has a better display than the OnePlus 11 overall, even if it's smaller. One point to the iPhone 15, and let's continue.

iPhone 15 vs OnePlus 11: Power and performance

Source: Apple

The iPhone 15 runs iOS 17, the latest iteration of Apple's mobile operating system. It brings power, productivity, and battery life to the iPhone 15 to get the most out of the Apple processor powering it. That processor is no less than the A16 Bionic from last year's iPhone 14 Pro range, so the best chip of the last generation is now the base specification. It brings tons of CPU and GPU performance for daily use, a Neural Engine for AI-powered features like Live Voicemail, and efficiency. As Apple has full control of both the hardware and software stacks, every aspect of the iPhone 15 is tweaked to work in harmony for a smooth user experience. Apple doesn't publish battery sizes but says that the iPhone 15 can stream videos for up to 16 hours or play up to 80 hours of audio. It recharges via 15W MagSafe wireless charging or 20W USB-C fast charge.

The OnePlus 11 runs a variation of Android 13 called OxygenOS. It's a deeply customizable operating system, with gesture-based navigation and tons of little flourishes. The animations are snappy and fluid, helped by the 120Hz refresh rate display. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, currently the most powerful chipset used in any Android handset. It's paired by either 8GB or 16GB of RAM, which is of the latest standards, as is the SSD storage. OnePlus slightly underclocks the SoC to keep thermals in check, but that doesn't hamper the user experience.

The 5,000mAh battery in the OnePlus 11 can last 13 or 14 hours of normal use. That's about on par with every flagship device, but the OnePlus 11 has a secret weapon. It has 80W SuperVooc+ charging, with the included charger, that can recharge up to 45% of capacity in ten minutes, and fully charge the handset in around 25 minutes. It doesn't have wireless charging, but that's a small price to pay for the insanely fast wireless charging speeds.

In terms of performance, it's perhaps a tie. Both handsets here have what it takes for your daily tasks, and then some.

iPhone 15 vs OnePlus 11: Cameras

The iPhone 15 gets the 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.6 aperture and a quad-pixel layout that debuted on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max last year. That makes it one of the best smartphone cameras around, and you can use our review as a rough guide for what the main camera is capable of. The secondary camera is still a 12MP ultra-wide with f/2.4 aperture. The quad-pixel layout on the main lens means the main camera can crop in and act like a telephoto with 0.5x, 1x, and 2x optical zoom options. The selfie camera is 12MP, and there are Face ID sensors in the Dynamic Island area for biometrics. The base model iPhone rarely disappoints, but it rarely wows either. The 48MP main camera might well change that this year, and we look forward to finding out.

The OnePlus 11 has three cameras on the back: a 50MP wide with an f/1.8 aperture, a 48MP ultra-wide with f/2.2 aperture, and a 32MP telephoto with an f/2.0 aperture. That's an impressive-looking trio of lenses, and the images they can create are no less impressive, thanks to Hasselblad color science. It has accurate color representation as a result, eschewing the oversaturated look that many Android handsets go for. The telephoto is limited to 2x optical, but that's nice for still photography or portraits where the effective focal distance provides pleasing results.

OnePlus 11 camera sample images

iPhone 15 vs OnePlus 11: You get a lot of power for $700

Both the iPhone 15 and the OnePlus 11 are a lot of value for their MSRP of $700. You get similar glass-covered aluminum frames, stunning OLED displays, powerful processors, and camera performance that rivals anything else on the market. Only one handset can win today, though, and I've got to give it to the iPhone 15. The Super Retina XDR screen is beautiful and bright, the wider choice of colors will appeal to more people, and Apple has a knack for knowing what type of photo quality the everyday user wants that is almost unmatched. You'll also want a protective case for your iPhone 15, to keep that glass exterior looking pristine and keep the potential resale value high.

iPhone 15 Editor's Choice The iPhone 15 is here, and it's powered by the speedy A16 Bionic SoC that was used in the Pro models last year. That means it will chew through your daily tasks, and that's not all that carried over from the Pro handsets. The 48MP main camera is also here, the first time a high resolution sensor graced the base iPhone range. $799 at Apple

The OnePlus 11 is still no slouch, able to go toe-to-toe with most flagship devices. It's often on sale for $100 or more from the normal price, and that discount makes it worth a second look. The cameras create pleasing, color-accurate images, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor has tons of power for your needs.