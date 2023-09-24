Apple iPhone 15 Outstanding camera and display The iPhone 15 is a new marvel by Apple. It has impressive camera specs with a 48MP main sensor along with a telephoto lens. It features a Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 1179x2556 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Pros 48 MP main camera with and Dual Pixel PDAF sensor-shift OIS Much improved crash-detection features Better 4K videography Cons Hexa-core processor with lower RAM 60Hz refresh rate $800 at Apple

The latest iteration of Apple's iPhone, the iPhone 15, has ignited fierce competition in the smartphone arena, challenging the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S23. While Samsung leads the way in processing power with its cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, Apple elevates the game in terms of display technology with its Super Retina XDR OLED display, offering HDR10 and Dolby Vision support.

Nonetheless, for an ultimate showdown, let’s begin with our comparison on Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15 to uncover the real deal.

iPhone 15 vs Galaxy S23: Price, specs, and availability

The iPhone 15 starts at a slightly higher price point compared to the Samsung Galaxy S23. The base model of iPhone 15 comes with 128GB of storage and starts at $799. If you need more storage, the 256GB variant starts at $899, and for users with substantial storage needs, there's a 512GB option starting at $1099. We all know that Apple also provides trade-in options, where you can get $40 to $650 when trading in your old device.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S23 offers an attractive official price point. The 128GB model is competitively priced at $700, and the 256GB variant comes in at $760. Additionally, there's an incentive for instant trade-in credit of up to $615. However, these prices are only applicable if you are purchasing from the official website of Samsung. If you're considering purchasing through Amazon, approximate pricing for the Galaxy S23 is around $800 for the 128GB model and $860 for the 256GB model.

Keep in mind that iPhone 15 is just as new of a gadget, which is why it is not available on Amazon or other websites.



Apple iPhone 15 Samsung Galaxy S23 SoC Apple A16 Bionic (4 nm) Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Display 6.1-inch Dynamic OLED Display, FHD+ resolution 2556x1179 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, FHD+ resolution (2,340 x 1,080), 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, RAM 6GB RAM 8GB Storage Up to 512GB 128GB, 256GB Battery 3349mAh 3,900mAh Operating System iOS 17 Android 13 / One UI 5.1 Camera (Rear, Front) Main: 48MP, ƒ/1.6 Ultra Wide: 12MP, ƒ/2.4 Telephoto: 12MP ƒ/1.6, Front: 12 MP, f /1.9 50MP f/1.8 main, 10MP f/2.4 3x telephoto, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, 12MP f/2.2 selfie Connectivity 5G (Sub-6 GHz and mmWave) Gigabit LTE, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth 5.3 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 5.81 x 2.82 x 0.31 inches (147.6 x 71.6 x 7.80mm) 146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm Colors Black, blue, green, yellow, pink Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender, Graphite, Lime Weight 6.02 ounces (171 gm) 5.93 Oz (168g) Security Face ID Ultrasonic fingerprint reader, face unlock

Performance and battery

Apple’s new iPhone 15 features the A16 Bionic chipset which brings in remarkable power efficiency and computational prowess. With two high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores, it offers a balanced approach to handling demanding tasks. The 5-core GPU, with 50 percent more memory bandwidth, excels in gaming and graphics-intensive applications, as suggested by Apple. Plus, the 16-core neural engine is dominant in AI-related functions like Siri, Voice Assistant and more. The Apple’s high performance core processors are clocked at 3.46GHz, a little over what the S23 has to offer.

Nonetheless, we can see that Samsung has played the top cards here too. The Samsung Galaxy S23 packs a serious punch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, built on an ultra-efficient 4nm process. It's clocked at 3.36GHz, making it one of the fastest chipsets available. Coupled with 8GB of RAM, this combination ensures snappy multitasking and ultra-fast performance across various tasks. Besides, this is the fastest Snapdragon processor to date, so, there’s really a remarkable speed you’ll experience.

On top of that, Samsung offers an Octa-core processor in the S23 while the Apple iPhone 15 comes short with a Hexa-core processor. Samsung offers an 8GB LPDDR5X RAM in the S23, unlike iPhone, which comes with a 6GB RAM LPDDR5 support only. With Samsung outranking in the RAM and processor parameters, it’s really a tough competition among the two. But, we really can’t neglect the fact that iOS and Apple's chip optimizations often result in a buttery-smooth user experience on iPhones. Also, the S23 comes in with an Adreno 740 which is a little short when it’s compared with Apple’s GPU.

Coming down to battery, the iPhone 15 was recently announced, and we can only speculate since Apple does not clearly announce the battery specifications. It is rumored that the Apple iPhone 15 has a 3,349mAh battery. Besides, the iPhone 15 is also compatible with 15W wireless (MagSafe) and 7.5W wireless charging (Qi). The Samsung Galaxy S23 features a 3,900mAh battery, paired with 25W wired charging, supporting PD3.0, and offering an advertised 50% charge in just 30 minutes. It also supports 15W wireless charging and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. However, being realistic, these official claims are often far-fetched, so it really comes down to real-time usage and charging.

If raw processing power is a must, the Galaxy S23 is a strong contender. The Snapdragon is truly a beast when it comes to handling resource-intensive applications. But, if you value a balanced and power-efficient performance, along with reliable battery life, the iPhone 15 is the better choice.

Display

When it comes to the display, both phones are competitive, but there are some aspects where the Samsung S23 clearly takes the lead.

Starting with the screen size, both phones have a 6.1-inch display. However, there’s a noticeable difference when it comes to the resolution, and we can see that Apple has put in the extra effort to outsmart the S23. The iPhone 15 features a screen resolution of 2556 x 1179 pixels which comes down to a pixel density of ∼461 pixels per inch (PPI). Meanwhile, the Galaxy S23 offers a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels with a pixel density of ∼425PPI. While the difference in pixel density might not be immediately noticeable to most users, the iPhone 15 is still an edge better in terms of sharpness and detail when closely inspected. Another key difference between the two lies in contrast ratio. The iPhone 15 comes with a contrast ratio of 2,000,000:1 while S23 comes with 3,000,000:1.

As for the display, the iPhone 15 features a Super Retina XDR OLED display, known for its exceptional color accuracy and deep blacks. It supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision, ensuring vibrant and lifelike visuals for multimedia content. Samsung's Galaxy S23, on the other hand, features a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with HDR10+ along with Vision Booster. Both displays offer remarkable color vibrancy and contrast, but Samsung's HDR10+ support gives it a slight edge in handling high dynamic range content.

Next up, there is a clear distinction between the two when it comes to refresh rate. The Galaxy S23 stands out with its 120Hz refresh rate which leads to a much smoother and responsive display experience. Plus, the refresh rate is adaptive, which means it can change based on what you're doing to save battery life and make things smoother.

This higher refresh rate leads to reduced motion blur and a heightened sense of fluidity which is especially noticeable in high-fidelity gaming. In contrast, the iPhone 15 maintains a 60Hz refresh rate. While 60Hz is the industry standard and still provides a satisfactory user experience, it falls short of the Galaxy S23's 120Hz. As a result, for someone looking for a top-notch experience, Samsung's display becomes the preferred choice.

Apple picks up the brightness game by offering 1600 nits on Peak HDR, and up to 2000 nits in outdoor brightness. In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy S23 is no slouch either as it offers 1750 nits peak brightness. But, on that note, YES, Apple takes the lead.

So, coming down to the final answer: Samsung offers a better display refresh rate which makes it a more suited choice for a smoother experience, especially when it comes to games. Plus, the glass is stronger too. But, Apple is a much better choice for the overall display experience since it comes with a better pixel density as well as Super Retina XDR OLED display and higher peak brightness.

Camera

Now, here is where things get interesting. The Galaxy S23 is offered with a three-lens camera setup that includes a 50MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera and a 10MP f/2.4 telephoto camera capable of 2X optical zoom. On the other hand, iPhone 15 has seen a major advancement from the predecessor and now has a 48 MP wide-angle lens with a f/1.6 aperture and 12 MP ultra-wide lens with an f/2.4 aperture. The primary camera employs a quad-pixel sensor and combines images into a remarkable 24MP super high-resolution shot.

What sets Apple's cameras apart is their sensor-shift Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), which ensures shake-free photos and steady videos, even in low light conditions. But, the Galaxy S23 isn't far behind either. The main lens is equipped with advanced features like Dual Pixel PDAF and OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), ensuring sharp and steady shots in various conditions. The large 1.0 µm pixels and a high-resolution sensor deliver excellent clarity.

As far as the front camera is concerned, both devices are quite close to one another. Samsung's Galaxy S23 features a 12 MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture and Dual-Pixel PDAF, ensuring sharp and detailed selfies. The iPhone 15 matches this with a 12 MP front camera with f/1.9 aperture and adds a unique Cinematic mode for artistic depth effects, making your selfies stand out. Besides, it also comes with Structured Light 3D used to enhance the depth sensing and biometric applications. Apple takes the lead here!

As for the video capabilities, both devices offer impressive camera specs.

When it comes to video, the iPhone 15 provides exceptional 4K recording at up to 60fps and features Dolby Vision HDR support. Notably, the cinematic mode takes your video content to the next level by introducing elegant background blurring effects. However, the Galaxy S23 can record up to 8K at 24/30fps and 4K at 30/60fps, with HDR10+ support and Super Steady video mode for enhanced stability. While both of them offer impressive video recording specs, the iPhone 15 offers a better result for videography at 4K 60fps when compared with the same for S23. Nonetheless, the 8K support is something Apple still lacks.

Source: Apple

On the Apple side, the iPhone 15 features a dual-camera system, which might seem modest in comparison, but it's important to note that Apple has a history of optimizing their camera software to extract the most out of their hardware. Despite having fewer megapixels, Apple's camera software optimizations evidently bring out stunning results. But, for Samsung, the priority has always been hardware, purely. Samsung has focused on high-resolution sensors for its flagship devices like S23. Nonetheless, seeing the historical trends, we can agree that Apple gets the lead when it comes to camera specifications.

Design

Both iPhone 15 and Samsung S23 are really tough devices with a logically tough design for enhanced protection. Starting off with the dimensions, the S23 measures 5.76 x 2.82 x 0.30 inches (H x W x D) while the iPhone 15 measures 5.81 x 2.82 x 0.31 inches. Personally, there’s not too much of a difference except for the fact that the S23 is marginally slim while the iPhone 15 is 0.05 inches vertically longer.

As for the weight, the S23 weighs lighter than the iPhone 15 at 5.93 ounces against 6.02 ounces.

For iPhone 15, there’s a textured matte finish on the back glass that adds a touch of luxury, while the contoured edge of the aerospace-grade aluminum enclosure enhances grip and comfort. On the other hand, the S23 comes with armor aluminum. Both devices have a dust-resistant and water-resistant design.

As for the glass, both Samsung and Apple have done an exceptionally great job. The iPhone 15 comes equipped with Ceramic Shield glass which is known for its durability and resistance to scratches and drops. But, in contrast, the Samsung Galaxy S23 features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 which is a top-of-the-line option outsmarting the Ceramic Shield Glass of iPhone 15. It offers the ultimate protection against scratches and is designed to be both tough and durable. The use of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both the front and back, along with an armor aluminum frame, reinforces its durability.

For the color options, Apple introduces a refreshing color palette with options like pink, yellow, green, blue, and black. However, the S23 is offered in more color choices. You can get it in Green, Phantom Black, Cream, Lavender, Graphite, or Lime too.

In a nutshell, both devices are quite strong competitors when it comes to the overall design. The iPhone 15 gives off a luxury and sophisticated feel with the matte-finish while the S23 gives more of a premium look with an enhanced back and front design. Besides, the Victus 2 protection is a straight-away win for Samsung!

Which phone should you choose?

With such an intense competition among two of the best phones out there, choosing one device can indeed be quite confusing. However, here’s a simple answer.

If you are looking for the utmost performance, Samsung S23’s octa-core Snapdragon followed by an 8GB RAM is just perfect. You won’t experience lags, especially if you are an active user of RAM-eating applications. Plus, Samsung's improved vapor chamber cooling system is an extra plus point. And not just that, the phone's protective armor, and Victus 2 adds to the overall aspect of durability too.But, on the other hand, if you are looking for a device with top-tier display specifications, the iPhone 15 is your to-go choice. The higher pixel density, and much clearer 100% focus pixels, the viewing experience is definitely unmatched. Besides, with the new telephoto lens, you’ll experience a camera output like never before. In case you choose the iPhone 15, be sure to read our guide on

