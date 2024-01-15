Key Takeaways iPhone 16 Pro to have improved camera, processing power, and network speeds, including 48MP Ultra Wide camera and Qualcomm X75 modem.

Unlike Samsung and OnePlus, Apple releases a new iPhone series later in the year, and 2024 won't be an exception. While the release date of the new iPhone series — the iPhone 16 — is unknown, there are plenty of rumors floating around about its specifications. The latest one is coming from a reliable source and points to better camera and network speeds in the iPhone 16 Pro, more RAM in the regular iPhone 16 model, and other important changes Apple is planning to introduce across the lineup.

In an investor note, analyst Jeff Pu gave us details on what to expect from the iPhone 16 lineup (via 9to5Mac). As per the details, the iPhone 16 Pro will be significantly different than the iPhone 15 Pro — one of the best phones in the market — in terms of camera hardware, processing power, and network speeds. It's said to rock a 48MP Ultra Wide camera — a big jump from the iPhone 15 Pro's 12MP lens. The analyst also confirms the previous rumors that claimed that the A18 Pro chip will power the iPhone 16 Pro.

Moreover, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models will reportedly come with the Qualcomm X75 modem, offering better 5G speeds than their predecessors. They might also have support for WiFi 7, according to Pu. Besides the "Pro" models, the regular and the "Plus" will also have significant improvements over their predecessors.

The entry-level iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will get 8GB of RAM, which is a significant upgrade from the current iPhone 15's 6GB memory. Although not confirmed by Pu, the increase of 2GB of RAM might be due to better handling of AI features that Apple said to introduce to iOS 18. The Cupertino tech firm is also expected to upgrade the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus to WiFi 6E, which you can find in the iPhone 15 Pro models.

However, the iPhone 16 lineup will be much more than hardware improvements if previous rumors are to be believed. The "Pro" models will reportedly have a bigger and better screen with Dynamic Island support, stacked batteries for increased capacity and lifespan, up to 40W fast charging, and a new graphene thermal system for better heat management. We're hopeful that more details will emerge as we get closer to the official launch of the iPhone 16 series.