Apple's iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models have long been rumored to feature larger displays than the ones found on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Now, a series of subscriber-only tweets from DSCC head and prolific tipster Ross Young has seemingly revealed their exact screen sizes and aspect ratios. In addition, 9to5Mac has also detailed the display specs for the base iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.

According to the report, the base iPhone 16 will have a 6.12-inch display, while the larger iPhone 16 Plus will come with a 6.69-inch screen. Both will have a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, which is the same as that of the iPhone 14 lineup. However, Apple is still expected to reserve its 120Hz ProMotion displays for the two Pro models, while the panels in the two base variants are said to retain the 60Hz refresh rate of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

Coming to the two Pro models, the iPhone 16 Pro is said to feature a 6.27-inch display, while the Pro Max will reportedly ship with a 6.86-inch screen. Both these devices will have a 19.6:9 aspect ratio, meaning they will be taller than the 19.5:9 screens of the iPhone 14 Pro and 15 Pro. All four devices in the iPhone 16 lineup will have an LTPS backplane and feature a pill-shaped Dynamic Island like the iPhone 14 Pro models. The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max panels are also expected to feature 120Hz refresh rates.

Meanwhile, Ross also claims that Apple will use the larger display sizes with the taller aspect ratios for all four iPhone 17 models. According to him, both the base iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro will have 6.27-inch screens, while the larger Plus and Pro Max models will have 6.86-inch panels. All of them will have 120Hz refresh rates, but while the two base models will retain the Dynamic Island, the two Pro variants are expected to get a new punch-hole design with under-screen Face ID.

While Apple's rumored iPhone roadmap looks interesting, they are yet to be confirmed by the company or corroborated by other sources, so take them with a pinch of salt for now.